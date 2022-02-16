Where We Stand: Middleweight Division | February 2022

Outlook: If Paulo Costa is still a middleweight – which is looking less and less likely – he remains one of the more devastating fighters in the division. However, a move to light heavyweight seems inevitable after his fight with Marvin Vettori. Hermansson continues to float around the top-5, but “The Joker” has yet to find the right run of form at the right time to make a real run at the title. The newer presence in the top-15 is Nassourdine Imavov. The Frenchman has a slick striking style that mirrors his teammate Ciryl Gane, and he also has a respectable ground game. He essentially has all options open for him in terms of a path up the ladder, and he is set to take on Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 272 in a fight that is crucial for both men.