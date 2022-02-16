 Skip to main content
Where We Stand: Middleweight Division | February 2022

Take A Look At Where The UFC Middleweight Division Stands After Israel Adesanya Defended His Title At UFC 271.
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb • Feb. 16, 2022

Israel Adesanya protected his throne yet again at UFC 271, and “The Last Stylebender” seems to finally have a fresh face ready to challenge him.

This is where we stand in the middleweight division:

Middleweight Champion: Israel Adesanya

(22-1, 15 KOs)

Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Robert Whittaker (2/12/22)

Next fight: N/A

Outlook: “The Last Stylebender” knew Robert Whittaker would come back stronger in their rematch, but he still delivered a composed, championship performance to keep his belt. Adesanya is one of the more active champions on the roster, which is great in terms of quickly building his resume, but it also doesn’t give much time for the division to churn out new contenders. After a pair of rematches (Whittaker and Marvin Vettori), Adesanya’s next challenger is a fresh face in the form of Jared Cannonier. The champion had his eyes on Cannonier since he broke on the middleweight scene in 2018, and he already name-checked Cannonier as his next foe potentially as soon as June.

1) Robert Whittaker

(23-6, 9 KOs, 5 Submissions)

Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Loss vs Israel Adesanya (2/12/22)

Next fight: N/A

Robert Whittaker of Australia reacts after the conclusion of his middleweight bout against Jared Cannonier during the UFC 254 event on October 25, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Outlook: After losing his title to Adesanya at UFC 243, Whittaker took time to address burnout from the sport and returned looking refreshed, remotivated and very much the part of a No. 1 contender. His unanimous decision victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum were each a showcase of Whittaker’s well-rounded excellence. He hung even with Till in a technical striking battle before showing his supremacy on the ground. Against Cannonier, Whittaker pressed the action and showed command in all areas. And versus Gastelum (who stepped for Paulo Costa), Whittaker dictated the entire bout, revealing perhaps the best form of his career in a Fight of the Night effort. He more than earned a rematch against Adesanya, and it’s the only fight that really makes sense for Whittaker at this point.

2) Jared Cannonier

(14-6, 10 KOs, 2 Submissions)

Last Fight: KO Win vs Derek Brunson (2/12/22)

Next fight: N/A

Jared Cannonier punches Derek Brunson in their middleweight fight during the UFC 271 event at Toyota Center on February 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Outlook: Injuries might have slowed Cannonier’s rise to title contention for a couple of years, but “The Killa Gorilla” made the most of his No. 1 contender bout against Derek Brunson at UFC 271 to finally get a clear shout at a title shot. Since moving down to middleweight, Cannonier has been an outright force, only losing a decision to Robert Whittaker on Fight Island. Adesanya has long had eyes on Cannonier, and Cannonier is the type of fighter who will bring the action to the champion. With Cannonier’s uncanny one-shot power, he certainly brings a threat at middleweight Adesanya hasn’t faced in a few fights.

3) Marvin Vettori

(18-5-1, 2 KOs, 9 Submissions)

Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Paulo Costa (10/23/2021)

Next fight: N/A

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: (R-L) Marvin Vettori of Italy punches Jack Hermansson of Sweden in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night

Outlook: Vettori bounced back from his disappointing title-shot effort with a hard-fought win under hard circumstances against Paulo Costa, and it did a lot to win over fans and peers alike. Vettori is one of the grinders in the middleweight division, and after losing a second fight to Adesanya, Vettori likely has a long road ahead if he hopes to get another shot at “The Last Stylebender.” Vettori hasn’t fought a good chunk of the top-10, and if he fights someone like Whittaker or Derek Brunson, that could jump start his drive back to title contention.

4) Derek Brunson

(22-8, 12 KOs, 3 Submissions)

Last Fight: KO Loss vs Jared Cannonier (2/12/22)

Next fight: N/A

Derek Brunson reacts after his unanimous-decision victory over Kevin Holland in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Outlook: “Blonde Brunson” finally met his ceiling against Cannonier, essentially ending his run to a middleweight title shot. Brunson announced during UFC 271 fight week that he’d compete twice more, and now that his title run is all but over, it’s less clear who Brunson will face for that final fight. He hasn’t fought Vettori nor middleweight rise Sean Strickalnd, and both men could benefit from fighting someone in Brunson’s position.

5) Sean Strickland

(25-3, 10 KOs, 4 Submissions)

Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Jack Hermansson (2/5/22)

Next fight: N/A

Outlook: Since returning to the middleweight division in 2020, Sean Strickland has been on a tear with five wins, including a pair of main-event victories over Uriah Hall and Jack Hermansson. He is the freshest face in the top-5 with fundamentally devastating striking and an underrated ground game, so he poses a threat to anyone above him. Some were underwhelmed by his controlled performance in a relatively easy win over Hermansson, so he might not get a title shot just yet, but he is one or two wins away, which could come quickly considering the activity levels at the top of the division.

In the Mix: Paulo Costa, Jack Hermansson, Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov of Russia reacts after his victory over Ian Heinisch in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Outlook: If Paulo Costa is still a middleweight – which is looking less and less likely – he remains one of the more devastating fighters in the division. However, a move to light heavyweight seems inevitable after his fight with Marvin Vettori. Hermansson continues to float around the top-5, but “The Joker” has yet to find the right run of form at the right time to make a real run at the title. The newer presence in the top-15 is Nassourdine Imavov. The Frenchman has a slick striking style that mirrors his teammate Ciryl Gane, and he also has a respectable ground game. He essentially has all options open for him in terms of a path up the ladder, and he is set to take on Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 272 in a fight that is crucial for both men.

