Marnic Mann Gets Down To Business

When it was over, Mann was able to say that she was a UFC fighter. On Saturday, this UFC fighter makes the walk for the second time against Ketlen Souza, and when we talked nine days out and I asked her what the emotions were like, she was more than ready to get down to business.

“It kind of comes in waves,” she said. “You're going to get the nerves and then you're going to get excited and be like, man, I want to do it right now. It's just a big fluctuation of emotions. But I've been working with a sports psychologist at the UFC PI, which has been a tremendous help because the mental game has always been the hardest part for me. I've always made myself the biggest opponent that I've had, and it’s sometimes affected my performance, but I've been working with Micah (Schnurstein) at the PI and he's helped me really interpret the feelings I get before a fight and using them appropriately. And honestly, this is the best I've ever felt before a fight. I feel good. And like I said, it's normal for emotions to come. Your body's just giving you what you need. It knows you have a fight coming up, so it’s just using everything appropriately.”

It's good to see the 31-year-old at this point, with all the ducks in a row so she can focus on her performance and nothing else, because the talent is there. And with a name like Marnic “The Sawed-Off Savage” Mann, she was made for the bright lights, and not a 9 to 5.

“A hundred percent,” she laughs. “There was a point I was always busy with sports during high school. And then after high school, I had a couple years of not really doing too much and just working. I'm a really good worker, but I could feel there was no passion and there was something missing. And once I got into the gym, even though it's highs and lows and everything, I realized that I want to live. And this is something that does that for me.”