Mark Madsen Is All In

“The UFC is the biggest MMA promotion in the world,” said the UFC sophomore, who squares off with Austin Hubbard on the televised portion of Saturday’s UFC 248 preliminary card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “This is like Formula 1 in racing or Champions League in soccer. This is Champions League — this is where the best MMA fighters in the world compete, and I’m just so honored to be a part of this.

“I’ve competed in the Olympics, but that was in Beijing, in London, in Rio, but being able to compete in front of a crowd like that, in mixed martial arts, in the biggest promotion in the world — I still get goosebumps when I think back.”

That bout against Danilo Belluardo was just the ninth of Madsen’s MMA career and his seventh in 21 months after deciding to hang up his wrestling shoes and re-focus his attention on a career inside the cage.

“I don’t think it could have been any better,” he said of his debut. “I stepped into that Octagon, I had no clue what was coming at me, and I actually managed to finish my opponent in 72 seconds. Thinking back on the roar from the crowd, it was an amazing experience and I’ll never forget that. No matter what happens from here, I’ll take that with me for the rest of my life.”

In addition to the typical reasons for his debut victory holding such a prominent place in his heart — competing at home, winning in impressive fashion, fighting on the biggest stage in the sport — that first foray into the Octagon also validated the difficult choices and the “Olympic Commitment” he’s made in his quest to become the best mixed martial artist he can be over these last two years.