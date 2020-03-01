UFC 248 Fight By Fight

ISRAEL ADESANYA VS. YOEL ROMERO

The closer the fight has gotten and the more defending champ Israel Adesanya has discussed why he has singled out Yoel Romero as the man he wanted to face in his first title defense, the more intriguing this fight has become.

In less than two years, Adesanya went from making his promotional debut (UFC 221) to unifying the middleweight titles (UFC 243), posting seven wins in total and putting a stamp on the two performances that mattered most — his interim title win over Kelvin Gastelum and his “Champion vs. Champion” bout with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne last fall.

Now he’s sought out Romero because (a) he’s the scariest contender in the division, regardless of his recent results, (b) he wants to test himself against the very best available opposition, and (c) he’s motivated to one-up Whittaker (and to a lesser extent Paulo Costa) by going out there and finishing the ageless Cuban contender.

No one has ever questioned Adesanya’s moxie, but still, you have to admit that calling out Romero with designs on instantly cementing your legacy in your first title defense is a gutsy venture that has the potential to go horribly awry on Saturday night.

And that’s what ratchets the intrigue surrounding this fight up to 10.

In terms of recent results and straight wins and losses, maybe Romero isn’t the guy who should be standing across the cage from Adesanya this weekend at T-Mobile Arena; but all three of his setbacks were close decisions and with Costa sidelined and Whittaker having been beaten in October, Romero is clearly the most established, most dangerous opponent Adesanya could face in his first title defense.

There are few guys in the sport who possess the kind of quick twitch, explosive athleticism that the former Olympic wrestler brings with him to the cage and while he’s landed on the wrong side of the cards in three of his last four fights, does anyone really feel comfortable suggesting that Romero is incapable of beating Adesanya this weekend?

Me neither.

This one is destined to have a lasting impact on the legacies of both men and should be an electric ending to Saturday night’s festivities.