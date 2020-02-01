Romero Already Has Champ Mentality

Like his twin bouts against “The Reaper,” his clash with Costa was a good old-fashioned slobberknocker, with no quarter asked and none given. While the judges were unanimous in siding with the undefeated Costa, awarding him the first two rounds on all three scorecards, the media and the public were not quite as agreeable, believing the Miami-based veteran had once again landed on the wrong side of a questionable verdict.

Ironically, it’s those debated results that provide some of the coloring for what it set to transpire on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, when Romero will once again stride to the Octagon in hopes of leaving with the middleweight title over his shoulder.

After Adesanya finished Whittaker in the second round of the title unification clash last fall in Australia, he scaled the fence and offered a two-finger salute to Costa, who had a front-row seat for the action and was positioned to be the first to challenge the newly minted undisputed champion. But when Costa was forced to the sidelines, Adesanya was quick to call for Romero to replace him, suggesting that his reign over atop the 185-pound ranks would not be complete if he did not share the cage with the Olympic silver medalist.

“He didn’t say anything (false),” Romero said when asked about Adesanya’s explanation of why he sought out this matchup. “It’s true. In order to prove he’s the best, he needs to beat me.”

Again, it’s a statement that could sound forced or completely unrealistic under different circumstances, but despite Romero boasting just a single official victory in his last four fights, Adesanya’s logic for seeking out this matchup and Romero’s earnest assessment that he is the uncrowned king of the division both make a great deal of sense.

And the champion’s approach is something that has earned him the challenger’s respect.