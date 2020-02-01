Austin Hubbard Rising To The Occasion

“I’ve faced three or four undefeated fighters in my career, and so far I’m undefeated against undefeated fighters,” he beams. “You don’t forget your first loss, and I like being the guy to give them that first loss. I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge of that.”

It was a short trip to the limelight, to be certain. But Madden quickly points to Hubbard’s work ethic in the gym, not to mention the company he keeps.

“Apart for his learning curve—he learns really fast and is always adding stuff to his game—he’s training on a daily basis with Justin Gaethje and Drew Dober; two of the top guys in that division right now, as well as Cory Sandhagen and a host of other guys. The level of guys around Austin are making him a better athlete. In the lightweight division, where it’s so stacked, you really have to find a way to stand out, and this is his opportunity to do that.”

“I don’t feel like this is going to be much pressure for him at all,” agrees Neil Magny, yet another esteemed training partner who also shares the card with him Saturday in Las Vegas. “Especially seeing the things he’s overcome lately in the gym and in his own personal life. I think at this point it’s just going to be a walk in the park. I’m super proud of Austin.”

