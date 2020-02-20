How to Watch UFC 248 Live

In the co-main event, it’s a five-round battle for strawweight supremacy when China's first UFC champion, Zhang Weili, puts her 115-pound championship on the line against a former champion hungry to regain the crown she held longer than anyone in the division’s history, Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

The return of “Sugar” Sean O'Malley headlines the prelims, which will see the Dana White Contender Series alum face off against Mexican veteran Jose “Teco” Quinonez. Elsewhere on the prelims, a pair of undefeated fighters put their streaks on the line when decorated Jiu-Jitsu black belt Rodolfo Vieira risks his perfect record against Saparbeg Safarov and three-time Danish Olympian Mark O. Madsen faces off with Austin Hubbard.

See below for the UFC 248 start time in your region.