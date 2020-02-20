 Skip to main content

How to Watch UFC 248 Live

Don't miss UFC 248 live on ESPN+ and your local provider
Feb. 20, 2020

UFC 248 returns to Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, live from T-Mobile Arena. In the main event, it’s an early Fight of the Year candidate as Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya defends his undisputed middleweight title for the first time against former Olympic silver medalist Yoel "Soldier of God" Romero, who returns to the Octagon following a pair of explosive battles with Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker.

In the co-main event, it’s a five-round battle for strawweight supremacy when China's first UFC champion, Zhang Weili, puts her 115-pound championship on the line against a former champion hungry to regain the crown she held longer than anyone in the division’s history, Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

The return of “Sugar” Sean O'Malley headlines the prelims, which will see the Dana White Contender Series alum face off against Mexican veteran Jose “Teco” Quinonez. Elsewhere on the prelims, a pair of undefeated fighters put their streaks on the line when decorated Jiu-Jitsu black belt Rodolfo Vieira risks his perfect record against Saparbeg Safarov and three-time Danish Olympian Mark O. Madsen faces off with Austin Hubbard. 

See below for the UFC 248 start time in your region.

Broadcast times:
United States

Main Card: 10pm/7pm ETPT on ESPN+

Prelims: 8pm/5pm ETPT on ESPN

Early Prelims: 6:30pm/3:30pm on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN+ 

Africa

Main Card: 5am WAT, 6am CAT, 7am EAT GST (Sunday) on SuperSport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 5am GST (Sunday) 3am WAT, 4am CAT, 5am EAT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:15am WAT, 1:15am CAT, 2:15am EAT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Australia

Main Card: 2pm/11am AEDT/AWST (Sunday) on Main Event, Fetch TVUFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass 

Prelims: 12pm/9am AEDT/AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN

Early Prelims: 10:15am/7:15am AEDT/AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Brazil

Main Card: 12am BRT (Sunday) on Combate

Prelims: 8:15pm BRT on Combate

Main Card: 10pm/7pm ETPT on BELLRogersShawSaskTel,  VideotronTelus,  Eastlink and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 8pm/5pm ETPT on TSN and RDS

Early Prelims: 6:15pm/3:15pm ETPT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Denmark

Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Finland

Main Card: 5am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 3am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 1:15am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Germany

Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Republic of Ireland

Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on BT Sport

Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on BT Sport and UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 11:15pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS 

Italy

Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

MENA

Main Card: 7am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia

Prelims: 5am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia

Early Prelims: 3:15am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia

Norway

Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Russia

Main Card: 6am MSK (Sunday) on Wink, More.TV and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 4am MSK (Sunday) on Wink, More.TV and UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 2:15 MSKam (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Spain

Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Sweden

Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

United Kingdom

Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on BT Sport

Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport

Early Prelims: 11:15pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

