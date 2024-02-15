Mackenzie Dern: The Stars Are Aligning

“I did see on the ground that Zhang really was grappling her, and that's a good opening for me,” Dern said. “Even Jessica (Andrade) submitted Amanda standing up, so we definitely see that there's an opportunity for the grappling against Amanda. That's how we're going to go in. I'm not really caring how I'm going to look. It's kill or be killed right now.”

UFC 298 Full Fight Card Preview

Dern steps in for Tatiana Suarez, who had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury. The 30-year-old is looking to bounce back from a second-round TKO loss against Jessica Andrade last November in Madison Square Garden. Not to mention, this fight at the Honda Center in Anaheim is right in Dern’s backyard and she couldn’t pass up that opportunity.

“Fighting at home definitely has a different vibe to it,” Dern said. “It's kind of like back in the beginning when you're doing your first pro fights, and you just go from the house straight to the event. I'm going to be staying at the hotel, but it definitely feels good to feel like I'm representing.”