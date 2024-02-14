"Hit Hard And Hurt" | Amanda Lemos

“In my daily sessions, the goal is always to hurt and hit hard. My coaches tell me I have a lot of power, so I trust them. I trust what they say and I try to apply that in the Octagon. My opponents also tell me that, so it’s good to know I’m on the right path.”

The right path, indeed. Lemos’s last outing was her first UFC title shot at August’s UFC 292. Things didn’t go her way that night vs current champ Zhang Weili, but her reason for being there was no mystery, either.

UFC 298 Embedded

“I didn’t lose that fight by knockout or submission. Despite everything I went through to be in that fight, I managed to go five rounds and that comforted me.”

As it should. It was Zhang’s first five-round decision win since her epic bout with Joanna Jędrzejczyk years earlier, widely regarded as one of the greatest fights in company history. They say hindsight is 20-20, but even if it is, Lemos isn’t interested in how her fight might have gone differently.