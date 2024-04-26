Karine Silva Is All-Business, All-Action

Of course, myriad prospects come into the promotion boasting dominant resumes, but once they reach the mixed martial arts leader, things might slow down a little for them.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Not the case for Silva. In three appearances, she racked up three first-round submissions in her first 14 months of the roster, most recently submitting Maryna Moroz at UFC 292 and avenging a loss from 2014.

Her third UFC finish came right before the conclusion of the first frame, and it was enough to push her into the Top 15, quite the feat in three fights. In a division on the rise, Silva is a one of the big reasons the women’s flyweight class is as exciting as ever, and she is hoping to keep the momentum rolling into April 27 when she faces Ariane Lipski.