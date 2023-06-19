Josh Emmett Wants To Get Right Back Into The Mix

But it all would have been far more enjoyable if the business portion of Emmett’s business and pleasure trip to the Oceanic region had gone better.

Prior to meeting Chef Emett, the 38-year-old fighter faced off with Yair Rodriguez in a battle for the interim featherweight title at UFC 284 in Perth, losing by submission in the second round. For a fighter that had battled his way back from some serious injuries over the years, it was a massive opportunity a long time coming, but unfortunately for Emmett, it wasn’t meant to be on that particular evening.

“It just wasn’t my night,” he said, reflecting on the loss a few days out from his return to action against Ilia Topuria in this weekend’s UFC on ABC main event. “In camp, everything was going well, I went over there early, but, for whatever reason, I just did not perform on the day that mattered, in the biggest fight of my life.

“I made a mistake,” continued Emmett, whose record now stands at 18-3 overall. “When he threw up that triangle in the first round, I addressed it and passed it by, and he did it again in the second round, and I wasn’t threatened by it, so I kept doing what I was doing, the end of the round was near, and then he adjusted and it was too late.

“Me playing that over and over again in my head when we were out there in Australia and stuff, it was tough — it was a tough, tough pill to swallow, but it is what it is. It wasn’t my night and I have to move on.”