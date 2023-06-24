Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria

International Fight Week
The UFC’s annual trip to Jacksonville kicked off early and the action took a couple fights to heat up.
But once things got rolling, it built steadily from there, resulting in a tremendously entertaining main card capped off by Ilia Topuria taking out recent interim title challenger Josh Emmett in the main event, maintaining his unbeaten record and showing that he’s a legitimate title threat in the 145-pound weight class.
Duval County has become a haven for highlight reel action over the years and Saturday’s offering on ABC was no different.
Here's how the judges Octagon-side saw the action.
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria Scorecards
Cody Brundage vs Sedriques Dumas
Official Result: Sedriques Dumas defeats Cody Brundage by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)
Jamall Emmers vs Jack Jenkins
Official Result: Jack Jenkins (29-28, 29-28) defeats Jamall Emmers (30-27) by split decision
Trevor Peek vs Chepe Mariscal
Official Result: Chepe Mariscal (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Trevor Peek by Unanimous Decision
Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Joshua Van
Official Result: Joshua Van (29-28, 29-28) defeats Zhalgas Zhumagulov (29-28) by split decision
Tabatha Ricci vs Gillian Robertson
Official Result: Tabatha Ricci defeats Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Mateusz Rebecki vs Loik Radzhabov
Official Result: Mateusz Rebecki defeats Loik Radzhabov by TKO, Round 2, 2:36
Randy Brown vs Wellington Turman
Official Result: Randy Brown defeats Wellington Turman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Neil Magny vs Phil Rowe
Official Result: Neil Magny defeats Phil Rowe by split decision (29-28, 28-28, 29-28)
Brendan Allen vs Bruno Silva
Official Result: Brendan Allen defeats Bruno Silva by submission, rear naked choke, Round 1, 4:39
David Onama vs Gabriel Santos
Official Result: David Onama defeats Gabriel Santos by KO, Round 2, 4:13
Austen Lane vs Justin Tafa
Official Result: Austen Lane vs Justin Tafa is ruled a no contest (accidental eye poke) at 0:29 of Round 1
Co-Main Event: Amanda Ribas vs Maycee Barber
Official Result: Maycee Barber defeats Amanda Ribas by TKO, Round 2, 3:42
Main Event: Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria
Official Result: Ilia Topuria def. Josh Emmett by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-42, 49-45)
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria took place live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on June 24, 2023.