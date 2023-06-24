 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier, Live From VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena In Jacksonville
Jun. 24, 2023

The UFC’s annual trip to Jacksonville kicked off early and the action took a couple fights to heat up.

But once things got rolling, it built steadily from there, resulting in a tremendously entertaining main card capped off by Ilia Topuria taking out recent interim title challenger Josh Emmett in the main event, maintaining his unbeaten record and showing that he’s a legitimate title threat in the 145-pound weight class.

Duval County has become a haven for highlight reel action over the years and Saturday’s offering on ABC was no different. 

Here's how the judges Octagon-side saw the action. | Final Results, Highlights & More

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria Scorecards 

Cody Brundage vs Sedriques Dumas 

      Sedriques Dumas defeats Cody Brundage by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

      Official Result: Sedriques Dumas defeats Cody Brundage by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Jamall Emmers vs Jack Jenkins 

      Jack Jenkins def. Jamall Emmers by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

      Official Result: Jack Jenkins (29-28, 29-28) defeats Jamall Emmers (30-27) by split decision | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Trevor Peek vs Chepe Mariscal

      Official Result: Chepe Mariscal (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Trevor Peek by Unanimous Decision 

      Official Result: Chepe Mariscal (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Trevor Peek by Unanimous Decision | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Joshua Van 

      Joshua Van def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

      Official Result: Joshua Van (29-28, 29-28) defeats Zhalgas Zhumagulov (29-28) by split decision | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Tabatha Ricci vs Gillian Robertson 

        Tabatha Ricci def. Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

        Official Result: Tabatha Ricci defeats Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More 

         

        Mateusz Rebecki vs Loik Radzhabov

            Mateusz Rębecki def. Loik Radzhabov by TKO (strikes) at 2:36 of Round 2

            Official Result: Mateusz Rebecki defeats Loik Radzhabov by TKO, Round 2, 2:36 | Results, Highlights & More

             

            Randy Brown vs Wellington Turman 

            Official Result: Randy Brown defeats Wellington Turman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

            Official Result: Randy Brown defeats Wellington Turman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More

             

            Neil Magny vs Phil Rowe 

            Neil Magny def. Phil Rowe by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28

            Official Result: Neil Magny defeats Phil Rowe by split decision (29-28, 28-28, 29-28) Results, Highlights & More 

             

            Brendan Allen vs Bruno Silva

            Official Result: Brendan Allen defeats Bruno Silva by submission, rear naked choke, Round 1, 4:39

            Official Result: Brendan Allen defeats Bruno Silva by submission, rear naked choke, Round 1, 4:39 | Results, Highlights & More

             

            David Onama vs Gabriel Santos 

            David Onama def. Gabriel Santos by KO (uppercut and punches) at 4:13 of Round 2

            Official Result: David Onama defeats Gabriel Santos by KO, Round 2, 4:13 | Results, Highlights & More

             

            Austen Lane vs Justin Tafa 

            Austen Lane and Justin Tafa is ruled a no contest (accidental eye poke) at 0:29 of Round 1

            Official Result: Austen Lane vs Justin Tafa is ruled a no contest (accidental eye poke) at 0:29 of Round 1Results, Highlights & More

             

            Co-Main Event: Amanda Ribas vs Maycee Barber 

            Maycee Barber def. Amanda Ribas by TKO (strikes) at 3:42 of Round 2

            Official Result: Maycee Barber defeats Amanda Ribas by TKO, Round 2, 3:42 | Results, Highlights & More

             

            Main Event: Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria 

            Ilia Topuria def. Josh Emmett by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-42, 49-45)

            Official Result: Ilia Topuria def. Josh Emmett by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-42, 49-45) Results, Highlights & More

            UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria took place live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on June 24, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

            Tags
            winners
            Live Results
            fight results
            judges scorecards
            official scorecards
            UFC Jacksonville
            :
            Fans line up outside waiting to enter UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
            International Fight Week

            Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of…

            Our 30th Anniversary Celebration Will Make This IFW The Biggest And Best Yet

            More
            A general view inside UFC APEX prior to the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 2 grappling event at on July 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
            UFC Fight Pass

            Full UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 Roster Announced

            Fight Pass Invitational 4 to Stream Live and Exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS on Thursday, June 29, at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

            More
            Ciryl Gane At Accor Arena In Paris, 2023 (Photo by John Barry/Zuffa LLC)
            Announcements

            HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS HEADLINE UFC PARIS AS HOMETOWN…

            Tickets Go On General Sale At 10am CEST On Friday, June 23 

            More
            :