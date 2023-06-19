Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria

Main Event: Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria

Recent interim title challenger Josh Emmett squares off with surging contender Ilia Topuria in Saturday’s pivotal featherweight main event.

Emmett returns four months after coming up short in his bid to claim the interim featherweight title at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. The 38-year-old veteran has been stationed in the Top 5 for some time and carries an 18-3 record into this one, with victories over former prospects like Mirsad Bektic and Shane Burgos, and tenured talents Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar.

Undefeated through his first 13 professional bouts, including all five of his UFC appearances, the 26-year-old Topuria is a rising contender in 145-pound weight class and a rising star in the promotion. He enters his first UFC main event having earned back-to-back second-round finishes of Jai Herbert and Bryce Mitchell, as well as consecutive Performance of the Night awards, and looks to keep climbing the divisional ladder at Emmett’s expense.

Matchups like this are always fascinating, as Emmett is the most experienced opponent Topuria has faced to date and coming off a disappointing performance, which brings added urgency and focus, while the youngster knows a victory over the recent interim title challenger would catapult him to new heights.

No matter how this plays out, it’s going to have a significant impact on how things line up towards the top of the featherweight division heading into the second half of 2023.

Other Main Card Fights