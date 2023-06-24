But once things got rolling, it built steadily from there, resulting in a tremendously entertaining main card capped off by Ilia Topuria taking out recent interim title challenger Josh Emmett in the main event, maintaining his unbeaten record and showing that he’s a legitimate title threat in the 145-pound weight class.

Duval County has become a haven for highlight reel action over the years and Saturday’s offering on ABC was no different.

Here’s a look at what went down. | Official Scorecards

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria Results