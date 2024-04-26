Jonathan Pearce: Knocking On The Door

Announcements
Jonathan Pearce will step into the Octagon this weekend looking to pick up the momentum that made him one of the most in-form featherweights in the UFC.
After his debut defeat to Octagon veteran Joe Lauzon back in 2019, Pearce embarked on an impressive run that saw him claim five wins in a row.
Pearce defeated Kai Kamaka III, Omar Morales, Christian Rodriguez, Makwan Amirkhani, and Darren Elkins as "JSP" built an impressive win streak to put him within touching distance of the featherweight division's Top 15. But his last outing saw him succumb to a ninja choke, courtesy of Brazil's Joanderson Brito.
The defeat may have pumped the brakes on Pearce's forward progress, but after taking some time to process things, he's ready to put his foot on the gas once again.
"I don't overthink it. I just look at it as that (a defeat)," he told UFC.com ahead of UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez.
"And you know, we're out here testing ourselves every time. You don't always come out on top, so that's why I'm here again this weekend, to prove who I am – JSP."
Pearce's defeat to Brito could be considered a setback, but compared to what the 31-year-old has had to deal with in his life, it's merely a small bump in the road.
Back in 2014, Pearce was the victim of an attack at his Tennessee gym that left him unconscious in hospital with a broken jaw, a concussion, and a long road back to his dream of being a top-level MMA fighter. It left him needing to dig deep, and he discovered levels to his inner strength that have helped him reach the biggest stage in the sport.
"When I broke my jaw, I pretty much had to restart," he recalled.
"I lost a lot of friends, I lost a lot of people in my life. And it was good, because it made me like grow up a little fast.
"But in the same sense, it made me realize that, when you dig down, there's a lot more than what you think is there. So that's kind of just what it is. And, to other people, if you're curious about doing something, you've got a lot more in there than what you think."
The adversity, and the tough road back, has also made Pearce mentally stronger, and he said he's happy to test his mettle against anyone in the 145-pound division.
"I know that none of these guys have been through that," he said.
"I know none of them had their mom and dad suck the blood out of their face for three days. So I kind of carry that with me when I get in the cage and want to see if they're about it."
Pearce takes on David Onama at the UFC APEX this weekend in a matchup that stands out as a must-see clash between two aggressive fighters who look to finish. It's a battle that "JSP" says he's going to relish.
"I think he's a good striker. I think he gets better as the fight goes on. I think he believes in himself and he'll come to fight," said Pearce.
"But, with that being said, I don't think he can wrestle as good as me. I don't think he's as diverse as I am. I don't think he's fought the competition I have.
"He is the younger guy. I'm the older guy, and I have to go out there and show him who's the older guy, who's been around longer, who's had the five-fight win streak (in the UFC)."
The bout offers Pearce a chance to defeat a man with a 100 percent finish rate, and could position him for a run at the division's Top 15 – if only he can convince someone to sign on the dotted line.
"We're in the UFC, I think all of the divisions are loaded," he said.
"I was scheduled to fight Bryce Mitchell, but I can't even get the Top 15 guys.
"I know there's a lot of guys in there that, if they're willing to fight, I can beat them. But I know a lot of those guys are older and they're trying to finish their career off, and I respect them for that. Everybody wants to end on a win. So I've gotta be patient. I'm right there at the door."
Pearce plans on kicking that door down with a big win on Saturday as he brings his straightforward approach to the fore in a bid to gatecrash the featherweight rankings.
"This is what I do – I just fight people," he stated.
"David Onama is just the next guy on the list. And, after I beat him, I plan on having a ranking, or getting a Top 15 guy. If not, get me back in before the end of the year.
"I'm relentless. I'm versatile, and I'm strong. Those are the three things I'm based off right now. And I think that's what I'm bringing to the table this weekend."
And his gameplan ahead of fight night couldn't be simpler.
"Just fight," he said.
"Just fight your fight. You don't need to talk – we already know you can do that! So that's pretty much it. Just don't get distracted. Just do your thing."
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.