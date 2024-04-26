Jonathan Pearce: Knocking On The Door

"I don't overthink it. I just look at it as that (a defeat)," he told UFC.com ahead of UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez.

"And you know, we're out here testing ourselves every time. You don't always come out on top, so that's why I'm here again this weekend, to prove who I am – JSP."

Pearce's defeat to Brito could be considered a setback, but compared to what the 31-year-old has had to deal with in his life, it's merely a small bump in the road.

Back in 2014, Pearce was the victim of an attack at his Tennessee gym that left him unconscious in hospital with a broken jaw, a concussion, and a long road back to his dream of being a top-level MMA fighter. It left him needing to dig deep, and he discovered levels to his inner strength that have helped him reach the biggest stage in the sport.

"When I broke my jaw, I pretty much had to restart," he recalled.