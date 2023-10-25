 Skip to main content
In the new co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall fight for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295
Jon Jones Out, Pavlovich Faces Aspinall For Interim Title At UFC 295

A Change At The Top Of UFC 295 After Jon Jones Suffers Major Injury
Oct. 25, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White announced late Tuesday night a major shake-up to the top of UFC 295. Jon Jones is out of his heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic after suffering an upper-body injury in training. Now, the light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira is bumped up to the main event. In the new co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall fight for the interim heavyweight title.

Pavlovich and Aspinall are two of the most fearsome heavyweights in the division with 27 first-round finishes between them. Pavlovich, 31, comes into the fight on a 6-fight winning streak all via first-round knockout. His most recent trio of wins came against Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa and Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall, on the other hand, is coming off a successful return from a major knee injury suffered in July 2022 as he finished Marcin Tybura in the first round at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura. 

Neither man has seen a third round in the Octagon. Aspinall has gone to the second round once while Pavlovich hasn’t even heard the horn at the end of the first frame. 

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11. Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates.
 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

UFC 295
