Jon Jones Out, Pavlovich Faces Aspinall For Interim Title At UFC 295

UFC CEO Dana White announced late Tuesday night a major shake-up to the top of UFC 295. Jon Jones is out of his heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic after suffering an upper-body injury in training. Now, the light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira is bumped up to the main event. In the new co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall fight for the interim heavyweight title.
BREAKING NEWS…………… Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall for the Interim Heavyweight Championship. Main Event is Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira. #UFC295 is LIVE at MSG on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/SaPAwpyHi2— danawhite (@danawhite) October 25, 2023
Pavlovich and Aspinall are two of the most fearsome heavyweights in the division with 27 first-round finishes between them. Pavlovich, 31, comes into the fight on a 6-fight winning streak all via first-round knockout. His most recent trio of wins came against Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa and Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall, on the other hand, is coming off a successful return from a major knee injury suffered in July 2022 as he finished Marcin Tybura in the first round at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura.
Neither man has seen a third round in the Octagon. Aspinall has gone to the second round once while Pavlovich hasn’t even heard the horn at the end of the first frame.
UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11. Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates.
