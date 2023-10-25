Jon Jones Out, Pavlovich Faces Aspinall For Interim Title At UFC 295

Pavlovich and Aspinall are two of the most fearsome heavyweights in the division with 27 first-round finishes between them. Pavlovich, 31, comes into the fight on a 6-fight winning streak all via first-round knockout. His most recent trio of wins came against Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa and Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall, on the other hand, is coming off a successful return from a major knee injury suffered in July 2022 as he finished Marcin Tybura in the first round at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura.

Neither man has seen a third round in the Octagon. Aspinall has gone to the second round once while Pavlovich hasn’t even heard the horn at the end of the first frame.

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11. Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates.

