Jedrzejczyk Wouldn't Change Anything From Her Past

“I took a break for a few months and I’m very happy and I feel that fire again,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I turned 32 and I see that sometimes my body is giving some information or signals that, ‘Hey girl, you’re 32, you’re not 16 anymore.’ (Laughs) But actually the quality of the training this camp was very good and I feel the fire and I’m motivated. I trained really hard and I just want to go there and prove something to myself. I don’t have to prove anything to anybody else. I want to have fun and make this one step closer to becoming strawweight champion because after the victory over Michelle Waterson, I will become a challenger for the strawweight belt.”

Jedrzejczyk doesn’t need another belt. Her legacy is secure. But fighters are never satisfied, and with everything feeling fresh again, it’s like Jedrzejczyk’s journey is starting all over again.

“I love this sport,” she said. “People think that fighters are always on fire, that we always want to fight, that we’re looking for a reason to fight in the gym and out of the gym. I don’t do that. It’s my hobby, my passion, my job. But when I fell in love with this from day number one, it was like putting myself against the wall and it was all up to me if I was going to break the wall or not. I was walking on the edge and it was all up to me if I was going to make it or not. Every single training session for the last 16 years was about that; pushing myself to the limit, to the sky, and making it happen. And this is what makes me keep on going and I want to try even more. It’s such a beautiful sport and such an individual sport. There are many people working and helping me to step that night into the Octagon, but at the end it’s only me and my opponent dealing with each other, with the emotions, everything.”