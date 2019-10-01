Vick Doesn't Use Weight Cuts As An Excuse

The lightweight division is perpetually flush with talent and while getting multiple fights, marquee opportunities and prime real estate on fight cards is common place when you’re posting victories and pushing towards the Top 10, Vick has dropped three straight, so why not see if he can jumpstart a new run of success by wading into the fray in the equally competitive, equally loaded welterweight division.

“The biggest factor was that I’ve lost several fights in a row here and this becomes a chance to re-invent myself because I’m blessed to be getting another fight in the UFC after losing three in a row, and I know that,” said Vick. “But I’m not in the Top 15 anymore, so what’s the point in sacrificing the weight, doing that weight cut if I’m not in the Top 15? At the same time, it’s a chance to reinvent yourself and it looks good to the public.”

Though he admits that preparing to fight at 170 pounds is messing with his head a little because he’s so accustomed to cutting weight, the rangy striker knows that Saturday’s pairing with Price, which closes out the preliminary portion of the card at Amalie Arena, is a prime opportunity to make a splash in his new surroundings.

A Florida native, the 30-year-old Price has become a favorite amongst the hardcore set for his relentless aggression inside the Octagon.

In his first nine appearances inside the UFC cage, “The Hybrid” has gone 5-3 with one no contest result, with each of those nine contests ending before the second round expired. Along the way, Price has pulled off upsets, pushed emerging contenders, put Randy Brown to sleep with hammerfists off his back, and planted his back foot and felled Tim Means in one of the most action-packed five-minute fights you’re going to see.

While he arrives in Tampa to face Vick off a second-round loss to surging Fortis MMA product Geoff Neal, it was another typical “Niko Price Performance,” where the action was hot and heavy on both sides until the rising welterweight contender started putting together what turned into the final flurry.

“I feel like it’s a good matchup for me and we’re in the same boat the two of us,” Vick said of the pairing with Price. “I’ve been knocked out in two out of my last three fights and so has he. I’ll probably be a decent sized underdog in this fight because I don’t know if people necessarily believe in me at this point, but to me, we’re in the same boat.