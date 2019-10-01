On the Rise: Tampa Edition

After two months traveling the world, the Octagon returns to the United States this coming weekend as the UFC touches down in Tampa, Florida with a staggering 14-fight card headlined by former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk squaring off with surging contender Michelle Waterson.
Coming out of UFC 243’s middleweight title unification bout and with some other massive shows on the horizon, this card is still flush with fighters who have started making some noise in their respective divisions and some key tests for others who are trying to take a big step up the divisional ladder.
Saturday’s event at Amalie Arena also features a tetra-pack of newcomers keen on using this return to the home of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning to spark a surge in interest and attention in their careers as their UFC journeys get underway in earnest.
Here’s a closer look at those competitors.
This is the UFC Tampa edition of On the Rise.
Weaver was one of the breakout competitors from this year’s third season of Dana White’s Contender Series. Originally scheduled to compete on the opening week of the season, his bout was scratched at the 11th hour, but two months later, the 27-year-old was back in Las Vegas collecting a unanimous decision win over Devin Smyth to punch his ticket to the UFC.
Entertaining inside and outside of the cage, Weaver has put together a seven-fight winning streak heading into his promotional debut, a run that includes victories over fellow Contender Series alums Max Mustaki and Tyler Hill, as well as longtime MMA veteran Charles Bennett. A durable, well-conditioned competitor who is willing to fight at lightweight or welterweight, Weaver is the kind of tough out whose resilience and relentless pressure wears on opponents and forces them to wilt under pressure.
A member of the MOWA Choctaw tribe, Weaver’s first foray into the UFC cage comes against Thomas Gifford, who had his own lengthy streak snapped in his promotional debut back in April. Gifford had put together a six-fight unbeaten run to earn a call-up to the UFC, and he gave Contender Series grad Roosevelt Roberts a run for his money before losing on the scorecards, which makes him a quality first foe for Weaver, who looks to translate his success on the annual summer series into the memorable first start in the UFC.
The 26-year-old Ribas was a bundle of question marks heading into her UFC debut earlier this year.
Coming off a three-year hiatus and facing the streaking Emily Whitmire, few could say with any certainty how the Brazilian would fare in her initial appearance inside the Octagon, but the American Top Team representative quickly made it clear that she is someone to keep tabs on in the strawweight division. After dominating the opening round, Ribas got right back to work in the second, advancing to Whitmire’s back and drawing a tap from the former TUF competitor a little more than two minutes into the round.
It was the type of performance that put Ribas on the radar and now she gets a chance to establish herself as one of the top young talents in the division in her sophomore appearance as she welcomes new mom and rising star Mackenzie Dern back to the Octagon on Saturday.
A highly decorated grappler and highly-touted prospect, Dern has earned victories in each of her first two UFC appearances to push her record to 7-0 overall, but hasn’t competed since submitting Amanda Cooper at UFC 224, having taken time off to have her first child. If Ribas can spoil Dern’s return and show that she’s the superior mixed martial artist this weekend in Tampa, her stock will skyrocket and she’ll position herself for even greater opportunities next time out.
Another Contender Series grad looking to translate success in Las Vegas this past summer into a triumphant UFC debut is Baeza, who scored a unanimous decision win over Victor Reyna to run his undefeated streak to start his pro career to seven. The 27-year-old has never actually tasted defeat in the cage, having gone 6-0 as an amateur before making the transition to the professional ranks and he’ll look to keep it that way on Saturday when he squares off with Hector Aldana.
This is a home game of sorts for Baeza, who trains at MMA Masters in Miami, which should help ease any nerves he may experience heading into the Octagon for the first time. Standing six-foot-two, the undefeated prospect has tremendous size for the division and makes good use of his size, as he showed during his contract-winning effort inside the UFC Apex in June.
Aldana was sidelined for three years following his time on Season 2 of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America and hasn’t been able to find his footing since returning to action, dropping a pair of bouts to Song Kenan and Laureano Staropoli since returning. That said, he’s a durable, aggressive fighter who has already crossed the threshold into the UFC Octagon on two occasions, and he won’t be fazed by the bright lights that accompany competing on the biggest stage in the sport.
Welterweight is a deep division where making headway is hard, but if Baeza can turn in a performance comparable to the one he delivered to secure this opportunity on Saturday, fans should come away from this weekend’s upcoming event talking about “Caramel Thunder” and his prospects in the 170-pound weight class.