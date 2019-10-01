On the Rise: Tampa Edition

Coming out of UFC 243’s middleweight title unification bout and with some other massive shows on the horizon, this card is still flush with fighters who have started making some noise in their respective divisions and some key tests for others who are trying to take a big step up the divisional ladder.

Saturday’s event at Amalie Arena also features a tetra-pack of newcomers keen on using this return to the home of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning to spark a surge in interest and attention in their careers as their UFC journeys get underway in earnest.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors.

This is the UFC Tampa edition of On the Rise.