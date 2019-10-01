UFC Tampa: Fight by Fight

JOANNA JEDRZEJCZYK VS. MICHELLE WATERSON

The former champion looks to kick off another run towards the top of the division as she collides with a streaking contender with championship aspirations of her own.

Jedrzejczyk arrives in Tampa having lost three of her last four, though all three of those bouts were championship fights. She’s been out of action since her failed bid to claim the flyweight title last December and is now returning to the weight class she dominated for more than two years, looking to re-affirm her standing as one of the top contenders in the 115-pound ranks.

After suffering back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas and Tecia Torres in 2017, Waterson has discovered the best form of her career, carrying a three-fight winning streak capped by her most impressive performance to date into this main event assignment. The 33-year-old is on a mission to become the UFC’s first #MomChamp and a victory over Jedrzejczyk would certainly bring her one step closer to realizing that dream.

Trending in different directions, it will be interesting to see if Waterson can maintain her tremendous form of late and hand the former titleholder another defeat or whether Jedrzejczyk can rediscover the form that made her one of the most feared competitors on the roster not that long ago.