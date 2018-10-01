Fights To Watch Before UFC Tampa

Jedrzejczyk is coming off an up an down 2018, but now that she has returned to strawweight she looks to get back to her throne. Jedrzejczyk defeated Tecia Torres the last time she made the walk at 115-lbs and after nearly all of 2019 off she believes she is ready to make another run. Waterson on the other hand, had a great 2018, securing back-to-back wins over Cortney Casey and Felice Herrig. And then her win at UFC Philadelphia over Karolina Kowalkiewicz in late March helped set-up this bout with Jedrzejczyk.

It's going to be a fun one.

The rest of the card is full of names like Cub Swanson, Kron Gracie, Mackenzie Dern, Luis Pena, Eryk Anders, Niko Price, Ryan Spann, Deiveson Figueiredo, Chito Vera and more.

Get ready for UFC Tampa by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-tampa-fights-to-watch