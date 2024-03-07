Jailton Almeida: ‘This Is My Chance’

The 32-year-old has quickly established himself as a dominant contender since joining the UFC roster off a win on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021. He’s 6-0 in the UFC with five finishes and on a win streak of 15 straight, overall. His dream of being in the UFC has evolved in such a short time to a dream of becoming the champion, and as the No. 7 contender in the world, he’s confident that he’s not far from making that dream a reality.

Order UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

“To be honest, I did not expect this to happen this quick, but because I work and train so hard, it actually happened,” Almeida told UFC.com. “I worked with my team, and I got the right wins and I think the audience wants to see guys from the new generation fighting for the belt.