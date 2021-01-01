Inside The Mind Of City Kickboxing: Eugene Bareman

The next fighter that will make the walk for CKB on Saturday March 6 is Kara-France, who has suffered setbacks in two of his last three bouts. But in his losses to Brandon Royval and Brandon Moreno, both were great fights that “Don’t Blink” had significant moments in.

It’s been a major priority for Bareman to help Kara-France take the experience from the losses and the wins and turn them into lessons. And not just lessons that Kara-France works on the mats at CKB, but lessons that he applies to his fights in the Octagon.

Bareman is confident that Kara-France truly made that change in the lead-up to this fight and because he did so, fans should expect a more disciplined and more polished version of Kara-France.

RELATED: Kai Kara-France Is Primed To Bounce Back

“There have been some inconsistencies with Kai and there were some lessons we thought that Kai wasn’t taking from the wins and losses and putting them in the bank,” said Bareman. “We’ve worked on taking those lessons and locking them into his identity as a fighter, not just in training. He applied the lessons and he’ll be a better fighter because of it.”

Even though they were tough losses, the defeats didn’t shake Kara-France’s confidence. He feels like he is in as good a position as possible heading into UFC 259.

“Kai is one of those guys who is quietly confident, and he knows his ability. He knows he can beat anybody in the flyweight division when he is having his best day. We have been trying to address why he isn’t having his best day every time he walks out to the lights,” said Bareman. “It excites Kai to fight another guy who is dangerous with submissions so he can right that wrong from the last fight. He was absolutely gutted that he got caught with that guillotine in the Royval fight and now we will see those lessons on display against Bontorin.”