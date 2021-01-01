Carlos Ulberg Is All Smiles Ahead Of His Debut

The former model will make his official UFC debut on the stacked card against Nigerian Kennedy Nzechukwu, and if the bout is anything like Ulberg’s sensational knockout victory on Dana White’s Contender Series, it will have fans sitting up and taking notice.

However, as is typical of people from his part of the world, the Kiwi light heavyweight is pretty relaxed about the whole thing.

“I’m feeling really great, man,” says the 30-year-old. “I’m starting to smile a lot more because I know all of the hard work in training is done. I couldn’t be in a better place right now.”