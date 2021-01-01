Kennedy Nzechukwu Ready To Make Some Chins Drop

Following his debut, he admitted that walking out into an arena filled with thousands of people in Philadelphia threw him for a loop.

“Now I’ve got that cage time, and everything changed,” he said. “As a kid, getting into the UFC was always the dream, so when you actually get there, it’s mesmerizing and throws you off a little bit, but it’s nothing different — it’s the same job; you’ve just got to go in there and cash in.”

Like anything in life, there is no substitute for experience, and logging a couple trips into the Octagon and getting a win under his belt has certainly done Nzechukwu a world of good, but it’s not the only thing that has contributed to his growth and maturation during his absence from UFC cage.

Even before he reached the biggest stage in the sport, the young fighter shouldered an incredible load, serving as the primary caregiver for his mother, who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly referred to as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, and his brother, who is on the Autism spectrum.

MORE UFC 259: How To Order | Jan Blachowicz Career Retrospective | Inside The Octagon | Aljamain Sterling’s Top Finishes | Journey To Champion - Petr Yan

That’s a lot for anyone, yet alone a twenty-something simultaneously trying to chase his dreams of being a professional fighter and making it to the UFC.

“That Paul Craig fight, that was his first fight in the UFC, and you look at how far Paul Craig has went and you think, ‘Well maybe Kennedy isn’t that bad?’” offered Sayif Saud, the head coach at Fortis MMA who has shepherded Nzechukwu’s journey from a novice first walking into the gym to the regional circuit and onto the UFC. “He beat Darko, he’s 1-1, but everybody gave him so much grief online — like he was the worst person in the world.

“The other thing is, his mom’s situation puts so much stress on him and there is so much on the line when he goes in there, I think it has f***** him up a couple times,” continued Saud. “It’s been a really hard balance for him. He’s her primary caregiver and the man of the house; it’s not easy.

“But I think Kennedy has matured a ton since the injury,” his coach added. “He had to go through that adversity, and I think that made him appreciate and miss fighting, and I think he’s got a renewed passion and love for everything. Mentally, he’s the best he’s ever been and although he’s dealt with a ton of adversity, I think he’s grown into that.”