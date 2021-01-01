Kai Kara-France Is Primed To Bounce Back

The 27-year-old – set to face Brazilian Rogério Bontorin at UFC 259 – explains that he could have used that second excuse during his latest fight camp, a period which saw the birth of his son.

“But I didn’t even miss the session that day!”

That’s because, as delighted as he was to become a father, the fighter they call “Don’t Blink” is laser-focused on bouncing back from his defeat against Brandon Royval at UFC 253 last September and putting himself in contention for the 125-pound belt.

“The best way to come off a loss is to do what we do in the gym,” explains Kara-France. “I’ve been in camp since Christmas. It’s been a great environment and I feel better than ever. I’m keen to get back on a winning streak again. In 2021, I want to be active, I want to be busy. This is where I start to make my run at the title.”