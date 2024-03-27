Five Manon Fiorot Fights To Watch Before UFC Atlantic City

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

WATCH ON UFC FIGHT PASS

Since the flyweight division was formed, nearly every fighter hoping to score a title shot has had to go through Katlyn Cerminara. It was a bit of a journey to the fight. Originally booked to fight in UFC’s first fight night in Paris, Cerminara pulled out of the fight in the summer and was replaced by Jéssica Andrade. However, Andrade pulled out shortly afterward before Cerminara stepped back in. Then, an injury to Fiorot forced the matchup to take place a month later at UFC 280.

Ultimately, the former title challenger seemed to be a good challenge for Fiorot on paper, and she provided her stiffest challenge yet. The two went strike-for-strike for the better part of three rounds, but Fiorot seemed to find her spots more frequently, including a timely takedown late in the fight.

vs Rose Namajunas (September 2, 2023)