Five Manon Fiorot Fights To Watch Before UFC Atlantic City

Since making her UFC debut in January 2021, Manon Fiorot has long been seen as a future title challenger. The French kickboxing ace has shown a complete arsenal on the feet through six fights and six wins in the Octagon, but she isn’t afraid to mix in grappling, as well.
Riding an 11-fight win streak, Fiorot is on the precipice of a flyweight title shot. First, though, comes a main event opportunity on March 30 against Erin Blanchfield, who is on her own six-fight win streak in the Octagon. Fiorot fought five rounds once before in her third professional fight, but this is by far the biggest stage of her career.
Ahead of “The Beast” participating in her first UFC main event in Atlantic City, check out her best work to date.
vs Victoria Leonardo (January 20, 2021)
Watch Manon Fiorot vs Victoria Leonardo
Fiorot aced her UFC debut while checking as many boxes as you could ask of someone in their first jaunt to the Octagon. Facing Dana White’s Contender Series alumna Victoria Leonardo, Fiorot stayed on the front foot in every aspect of the fight. She showed sharp striking, good defensive grappling and scored her own takedown.
She capped the performance with a beautiful TKO, which started with a slick high kick. It was clear that Fiorot would be a force in the flyweight division from there.
vs Tabatha Ricci (June 5, 2021)
Originally slated to fight Mayra Bueno Silva (who she would eventually fight and beat four months later), Fiorot showed more of what made her an enticing prospect in her bout against Tabatha Ricci. Fiorot used her size advantage well against the natural strawweight, repeatedly keeping Ricci at range with her front-leg side kick before punishing her with punches up top. She continued to show good grappling skills before launching a flurry of punches that ended the fight in round two.
vs Jennifer Maia (March 26, 2022)
After going to a successful decision for the first time in her UFC tenure against Mayra Bueno Silva, Fiorot got her toughest test to date against former title challenger Jennifer Maia in Columbus, Ohio. Fiorot was originally booked to fight Ohio native and another former title challenger Jessica Eye a few weeks prior, but when Eye pulled out of the bout, Fiorot turned her attention to the Brazilian.
In a complete effort, Fiorot stayed ahead of Maia in nearly every aspect of the fight, scoring several takedowns and showing her usual brew of striking skills. The clean sweep on the scorecards sent Fiorot toward the Top 5 and into title contention.
vs Katlyn Cerminara (October 22, 2022)
Watch Manon Fiorot vs Katlyn Chookagian
Since the flyweight division was formed, nearly every fighter hoping to score a title shot has had to go through Katlyn Cerminara. It was a bit of a journey to the fight. Originally booked to fight in UFC’s first fight night in Paris, Cerminara pulled out of the fight in the summer and was replaced by Jéssica Andrade. However, Andrade pulled out shortly afterward before Cerminara stepped back in. Then, an injury to Fiorot forced the matchup to take place a month later at UFC 280.
Ultimately, the former title challenger seemed to be a good challenge for Fiorot on paper, and she provided her stiffest challenge yet. The two went strike-for-strike for the better part of three rounds, but Fiorot seemed to find her spots more frequently, including a timely takedown late in the fight.
vs Rose Namajunas (September 2, 2023)
Free Fight | Manon Fiorot vs Rose Namajunas
After missing out on UFC’s first event in France, Fiorot got her chance to shine in front of the French crowd for the first time opposite former 115-pound champion “Thug” Rose Namajunas in Namajunas’ first UFC flyweight bout.
Fiorot commanded much of the fight, weathering a late rally from Namajunas to score the win and cement her spot as one of the top flyweights in the world.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
