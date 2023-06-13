Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier

Duncan is one of those fighters whose professional record belies the wealth of experience he actually brings to the Octagon. “CLD” logged an impressive 17-6 record as an amateur, competing in the IMMAF World Championships multiple times, using those bouts to polish his weapons and give himself the best opportunity to hit the ground running once he shifted gears and went pro.

And it worked.

Duncan carries an 8-0 record into Saturday’s contest with Petrosyan, having won and successfully defended the Cage Warriors title with stoppage wins over Djati Mélan and Marian Dimitrov before moving to the UFC.

In Petrosyan, he faces a second straight Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate with a little more experience inside the Octagon, but similarly looking to build momentum and work forward in the middleweight division. Coming off a unanimous decision win over AJ Dobson in October and sporting a 7-2 record overall, he’s a solid sophomore test for the British hopeful.

Those that cover Cage Warriors in greater detail have forecasted big things for Duncan, and Saturday’s second appearance should be a good chance to get another read on where he fits in the division right now and how quickly he could possibly move up the ranks.