UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier Final Results

International Fight Week
A night that started with some awkwardness ended with a record-setting performance from Jared Cannonier, who closed out an entertaining night of action at the UFC APEX with a massive performance against Marvin Vettori in the main event.
We had close battles and a couple upsets, statement efforts and a Knockout of the Year contender, culminating in an excellent middleweight main event.
It was another thrilling night of action inside the Octagon, and we’ve got all the details for you below. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier Results
- Jared Cannonier defeats Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)
- Arman Tsarukyan defeats Joaquim Silva by TKO (strikes) at 3:25 of Round 3
- Armen Petrosyan defeats Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Pat Sabatini defeats Lucas Almeida by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:48 of Round 2
- Manuel Torres defeats Nikolas Motta by KO (elbow) at 1:50 of Round 1
- Nicolas Dalby defeats Muslim Salikhov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Alessandro Costa defeats Jimmy Flick by TKO (elbows) at 1:03 of Round 2
- Kyung Ho Kang defeats Cristian Quiñonez by Submission (rear naked choke) at 2:25 of Round 1
- Carlos Hernandez defeats Denys Bondar by unanimous technical decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Tereza Bleda defeats Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence fight to a no decision (premature stoppage) at 2:20 of Round 1
- Modestas Bukauskas defeats Zac Pauga by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-29)
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier Prelim Fight Results
Business got underway in the light heavyweight division, with Modestas Bukauskas and Zac Pauga spending the full 15 minutes trying to take each other’s head off.
In all three rounds, Pauga was the aggressor, closing the distance and looking to take the fight to Bukauskas, who was happy to work as a counter-striker. They ran level through the first two rounds, with Bukauskas seemingly edging things in the first, and Pauga responding to draw level in the second. The third turned into a battle of attrition, with Bukauskas landing the bigger individual shots and Pauga connecting with a little more volume.
Modestas Bukauskas Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
The judges were called upon to determine a winner and they all saw the fight in favor of Bukauskas, who picked up his second consecutive victory since returning to the UFC and fourth straight victory overall for “The Baltic Gladiator.” | Official Scorecards
Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence fight to a no decision (premature stoppage) at 2:20 of Round 1
We had a little bit of controversy in the bantamweight clash between Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence.
Argueta dominated the action, out-hustling Lawrence in a grappling-heavy battle. At each turn, Argueta was a step ahead, working through choke setups until landing a mounted guillotine position. Lawrence raised his hand as if ready to tap, but referee Keith Peterson appeared to step in and stop the fight before Lawrence had actually tapped.
Dan Argueta Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
The fight was halted and the finish was reviewed, with the official determination being that it was stopped prematurely. It’s the correct verdict, but a disappointing outcome for everyone involved. | Official Scorecards
Tereza Bleda defeats Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
It was a clash of sophomore prospects in the flyweight division as Tereza Bleda faced off with Gabriella Fernandes in a fight that came down to where the action took place.
When standing, Fernandes was clearly the more comfortable fighter, leaving a welt on Bleda’s leg after her first leg kick landed. But as soon as the fight hit the canvas, the 21-year-old from the Czech Republic was in complete control, keeping Fernandes pinned to the mat and having a great deal of success.
Tereza Bleda Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
Fernandes came out bombing on Bleda in the third, hurting her and looking to finish before Bleda drove her backwards into the cage, dragging her to the canvas before climbing into mount and riding out the round in the dominant position.
All three judges scored the fight for Bleda, awarding the young flyweight her first UFC victory. | Official Scorecards
Carlos Hernandez defeats Denys Bondar by unanimous technical decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Flyweight neophytes Carlos Hernandez and Denys Bondar turned in an entertaining 15-minute battle contested exclusively on the feet midway through the prelims.
Bondar offered the bigger actions and more flash, but Hernandez was the more technical and effective of the two, sticking to the basics to out-land the returning Ukrainian fighter. Even when Bondar had success, Hernandez was quick to respond in kind, including popping right back up when he was taken down in the second and third rounds.
Carlos Hernandez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
In the final seconds of the fight, Hernandez hit a body lock takedown on Bondar and their heads clashed on impact, with Hernandez quick to follow up with elbows that brought in the referee. The situation was reviewed and it was determined that the clash of heads put Bondar out, resulting in the bout being halted and sent to the scorecards just seconds before the end of the contest.
Just like with the fight between Argueta and Lawrence, this was handled exceptionally well and the right outcome was achieved. Hernandez looked sharp in picking up his second UFC victory in three starts, while Bondar falls to 0-2 inside the Octagon with the loss. | Official Scorecards
Official Result: Kyung Ho Kang defeats Cristian Quiñonez by Submission (rear naked choke) at 2:25 of Round 1
Kyung Ho Kang had to stand in the fire on Saturday, but he survived and took control, rocking Cristian Quinonez before ultimately sinking in a rear-naked choke to collect the finish.
Kyung Ho Kang Rallies For First Round Submission | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
Quinonez came out patient and sharp, stinging the South Korean veteran with long, power punches. But when he looked to up the pressure on a stunned Kang, he got caught, as “Mr. Perfect” fired back, dropping him. A grappling sequence followed, with King eventually working around to the back and lacing up the choke.
This was another entertaining performance from the 35-year old veteran, who moved to 5-1 in his last six with the victory and 19-9 with one no contest overall. | Official Scorecards
Alessandro Costa defeats Jimmy Flick by TKO (elbows) at 1:03 of Round 2
Alessandro Costa looked sharp in his first UFC appearance with a full camp, battering Jimmy Flick from pillar-to-post until the fight was finally halted.
Alessandro Costa Earns Dominant TKO Victory In Round 2 | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
The Brazilian, who lost his short-notice debut to Top 5 standout Amir Albazi, dominated this contest from the outset, battering Flick with heavy leg kicks and powerful punches, mixing his targets and taking the legs out from under the Dana White’s Contender Series alum. It didn’t take him long to finish things in the second, as he sprawled out on a takedown attempt, climbed into top position and rained down elbows until the contest was halted.
Alessandro Costa Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
This was a statement effort from Costa, who moved to 13-3 with victory and showed he’s someone to pay close attention to going forward in the flyweight division. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier Main Card Fight Results
Nicolas Dalby defeats Muslim Salikhov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Veteran welterweights Nicolas Dalby and Muslim Salikhov kicked off the main card with a quality back-and-forth between divisional stalwarts in their late 30s.
The duo largely engaged in space in the opening stanza, with Salikhov getting the better of the exchanges until Dalby landed a flush high kick late in the frame. In the second, they battled on the ground and in the clinch, with the Dane hunting for a twister at one point and landing well off the break. Dalby’s conditioning held up better and allowed him to control the action in the third, getting the better of things along the fence and landing more effectively in space as well.
Nicolas Dalby Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
When the scorecards were collected and the totals tabulated, it was Dalby that rightfully came out ahead, picking up his third straight victory and pushing his record to 5-1 with one no contest since returning to the promotion. | Official Scorecards
Manuel Torres defeats Nikolas Motta by KO (elbow) at 1:50 of Round 1
KA-PLOW!
Manuel Torres took a big shot from Nikolas Motta early in their fight, and moments later, “El Loco” closed the distance and smashed home a left elbow to the face that put Motta on the canvas, out cold.
Manuel Torres Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
This was a hellacious finish in a fight that hadn't started well for the Mexican lightweight and Dana White’s Contender Series graduate. That’s now consecutive first-round stoppage wins for Torres since joining the UFC roster, and five straight first-round finishes overall.
Keep an eye on this man. | Official Scorecards
Pat Sabatini defeats Lucas Almeida by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:48 of Round 2
Dominant return to the win column for Pat Sabatini on Saturday night, as the Philadelphia native put a hurting on Lucas Almeida before choking him out early in the second.
Pat Sabatini Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
Sabatini was in on a body lock seconds into the first round and once he got the Brazilian to the canvas, he never allowed him back up. While Almeida survived to see the second round, Sabatini made sure he didn’t hang around for long, quickly putting him on the canvas again before quickly setting up and completing the choke.
This was a statement win for Sabatini, who had his four-fight winning streak stopped last time out. Now 5-1 inside the Octagon, the former CFFC standout should garner another step up in competition after a performance like this one.
Armen Petrosyan defeats Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Armen Petrosyan handed Christian Leroy Duncan the first loss of his professional career in the featured bout of the main card, leaning on his fundaments to out-work the more flashy sophomore on Saturday.
Armen Petrosyan Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
Petrosyan leaned on simple attacks — low kicks, body kicks, straight punches — to get the better of things in the first two rounds against the undefeated British prospect. While Duncan had some success in the third, Petrosyan against relied on basics, closing the distance and taking “CLD” to the canvas to stem the tide.
When the scores were added up, the result was a unanimous decision win for Petrosyan, who moves to 3-1 inside the Octagon with the victory. As for Duncan, this is a learning experience for the youngster, who falls from the ranks of the unbeaten with the loss.
Arman Tsarukyan defeats Joaquim Silva by TKO (strikes) at 3:25 of Round 3
Arman Tsarukyan took a massive risk accepting a fight with power hitter Joaquiim Silva after his main event clash with Renato Moicano in April fell through. There were dicy moments, but in the end, the Top 10 standout was able to wrestle his way to top position and pound out a third-round finish.
Arman Tsarukyan Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
Tsarukyan was cruising along through the midway point of the fight, but he allowed himself to get a little comfortable in the pocket and ate a huge left hand from Silva that put him on rubber legs. He recovered well, putting Silva on his back, and then came out in the third and took the fight to the Brazilian. Tsarukyan used a caught knee to slam Silva to the canvas, eventually climbed into mount, and unfurled a torrent of punches and elbows that eventually forced referee Keith Peterson to stop the fight.
There were a couple tense moments, but this was a statement win from the lightweight standout, and one that is only going to further his “Boogeyman” reputation in the 155-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Jared Cannonier defeats Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)
Jared Cannonier matched Marvin Vettori’s pace and got the better of him when “The Italian Dream” couldn’t match his power.
The middleweights worked at an insane clip from the jump, Vettori wobbling Cannonier twice in the opening stanza and Cannonier returning the favor once before the former heavyweight put it on Vettori for the majority of the second. Cannonier stayed on the pressure in the third, busting up Vettori with steady, heavy shots, happily dealing with whatever came back his way.
Jared Cannonier Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
Things continued that way through the final two rounds, with Cannonier continuing to batter the resilient Vettori, who constantly tried to throw back and had some success in doing so. But Cannonier was simply the better man on Saturday, earning a clean sweep of the scorecards and a second straight win to cement his standing as the bronze medalist in the middleweight division. | Official Scorecards
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.