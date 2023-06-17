UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier Final Results

Modestas Bukauskas defeats Zac Pauga by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-29)

Business got underway in the light heavyweight division, with Modestas Bukauskas and Zac Pauga spending the full 15 minutes trying to take each other’s head off.

In all three rounds, Pauga was the aggressor, closing the distance and looking to take the fight to Bukauskas, who was happy to work as a counter-striker. They ran level through the first two rounds, with Bukauskas seemingly edging things in the first, and Pauga responding to draw level in the second. The third turned into a battle of attrition, with Bukauskas landing the bigger individual shots and Pauga connecting with a little more volume.