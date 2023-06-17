 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the main event during the UFC 255 event at UFC APEX on November 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
Jun. 17, 2023

A night that started with some awkwardness ended with a record-setting performance from Jared Cannonier, who closed out an entertaining night of action at the UFC APEX with a massive performance against Marvin Vettori in the main event.

We had close battles and a couple upsets, statement efforts and a Knockout of the Year contender, culminating in an excellent middleweight main event.

It was another thrilling night of action inside the Octagon. Here's how the judges scored each and every round. | Results, Highlights & More

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier Scorecards 

Zac Pauga vs Modestas Bukauskas 

      Modestas Bukauskas def. Zac Pauga by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-29)

      Official Result: Modestas Bukauskas defeats Zac Pauga by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-29) Results, Highlights & More

       

      Dan Argueta vs Ronnie Lawrence

      Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence fight to a no decision (premature stoppage) at 2:20 of Round 1

      Official Result: Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence fight to a no decision (premature stoppage) at 2:20 of Round 1 Results, Highlights & More

       

      Tereza Bleda vs Gabriella Fernandes

      Tereza Bleda def. Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

      Official Result: Tereza Bleda def. Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Results, Highlights & More

       

      Carlos Hernandez vs Denys Bondar 

      Carlos Hernandez defeats Denys Bondar by unanimous technical decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

      Official Result: Carlos Hernandez defeats Denys Bondar by unanimous technical decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Kyung Ho Kang vs Cristian Quiñonez 

        Official Result: Kyung Ho Kang defeats Cristian Quiñonez by Submission (rear naked choke) at 2:25 of Round 1.

        Official Result: Kyung Ho Kang defeats Cristian Quiñonez by Submission (rear naked choke) at 2:25 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More 

         

        Jimmy Flick vs Alessandro Costa

            Alessandro Costa def. Jimmy Flick by TKO (elbows) at 1:03 of Round 2

            Official Result: Alessandro Costa defeats Jimmy Flick by TKO (elbows) at 1:03 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More 

             

            Nicolas Dalby vs Muslim Salikhov 

            Nicolas Dalby defeats Muslim Salikhov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

            Official Result: Nicolas Dalby defeats Muslim Salikhov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) Results, Highlights & More 

             

            Manuel Torres vs Nikolas Motta 

            Manuel Torres def. Nikolas Motta by KO (elbow) at 1:50 of Round 1

            Official Result: Manuel Torres defeats Nikolas Motta by KO (elbow) at 1:50 of Round 1 Results, Highlights & More 

             

            Pat Sabatini vs Lucas Almeida 

            Pat Sabatini def. Lucas Almeida by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:48 of Round 2

            Official Result: Pat Sabatini defeats Lucas Almeida by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:48 of Round 2Results, Highlights & More

             

            Armen Petrosyan vs Christian Leroy Duncan 

            Armen Petrosyan def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

            Official Result: Armen Petrosyan def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Results, Highlights & More 

             

            Co-Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva 

            Arman Tsarukyan def. Joaquim Silva by TKO (strikes) at 3:25 of Round 3

            Official Result: Arman Tsarukyan def. Joaquim Silva by TKO (strikes) at 3:25 of Round 3 Results, Highlights & More 

             

            Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier

            Jared Cannonier def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)

            Official Result: Jared Cannonier def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)Results, Highlights & More 

            Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

            Tags
            winners
            Live Results
            fight results
            judges scorecards
            official scorecards
            UFC Vegas 75
            :
            Fans line up outside waiting to enter UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
            International Fight Week

            Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of…

            Our 30th Anniversary Celebration Will Make This IFW The Biggest And Best Yet

            More
            A general view inside UFC APEX prior to the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 2 grappling event at on July 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
            UFC Fight Pass

            Full UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 Roster Announced

            Fight Pass Invitational 4 to Stream Live and Exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS on Thursday, June 29, at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

            More
            Amanda Nunes of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on June 10, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
            Athletes

            Amanda Nunes | Forever The G.O.A.T.

            Double Champ Retires With A Storybook Career For The Ages

            More
            :