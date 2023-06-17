Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier

International Fight Week
A night that started with some awkwardness ended with a record-setting performance from Jared Cannonier, who closed out an entertaining night of action at the UFC APEX with a massive performance against Marvin Vettori in the main event.
We had close battles and a couple upsets, statement efforts and a Knockout of the Year contender, culminating in an excellent middleweight main event.
It was another thrilling night of action inside the Octagon. Here's how the judges scored each and every round. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier Scorecards
Zac Pauga vs Modestas Bukauskas
Official Result: Modestas Bukauskas defeats Zac Pauga by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-29) | Results, Highlights & More
Dan Argueta vs Ronnie Lawrence
Official Result: Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence fight to a no decision (premature stoppage) at 2:20 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Tereza Bleda vs Gabriella Fernandes
Official Result: Tereza Bleda def. Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Carlos Hernandez vs Denys Bondar
Official Result: Carlos Hernandez defeats Denys Bondar by unanimous technical decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Kyung Ho Kang vs Cristian Quiñonez
Official Result: Kyung Ho Kang defeats Cristian Quiñonez by Submission (rear naked choke) at 2:25 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Jimmy Flick vs Alessandro Costa
Official Result: Alessandro Costa defeats Jimmy Flick by TKO (elbows) at 1:03 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Nicolas Dalby vs Muslim Salikhov
Official Result: Nicolas Dalby defeats Muslim Salikhov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Manuel Torres vs Nikolas Motta
Official Result: Manuel Torres defeats Nikolas Motta by KO (elbow) at 1:50 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Pat Sabatini vs Lucas Almeida
Official Result: Pat Sabatini defeats Lucas Almeida by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:48 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Armen Petrosyan vs Christian Leroy Duncan
Official Result: Armen Petrosyan def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva
Official Result: Arman Tsarukyan def. Joaquim Silva by TKO (strikes) at 3:25 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier
Official Result: Jared Cannonier def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46) | Results, Highlights & More
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.