Amanda Nunes | Forever The G.O.A.T.

An hour and change earlier, “The Lioness” had successfully defended her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana and announced her retirement from mixed martial arts, and now, after a post-fight celebration in the Octagon with her family and members of her corner, she was ready to talk about it.

She explained that she didn’t tell anyone that Saturday’s bout with Aldana at UFC 289 was going to be her swan song because if she had, Nunes knew it would be the only thing anyone wanted to ask her about or discuss in regards to the fight, and that’s not what she wanted.