Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier

After challenging for the middleweight title last July, Cannonier bounced back with a split decision win over Sean Strickland in the final UFC bout of 2022. Like Vettori, he’s been a staple in the rankings since rolling into the division with a second-round stoppage win over David Branch and shows no signs of falling back any time soon.

Each man bounced back from championship defeats to Israel Adesanya in their most recent outings and want to do everything in their power to remain within arm’s reach of another opportunity in the not-too-distant future. Things at the top of the division are unsettled as far as the queue of contenders is concerned, so a strong effort here for either man should go a long way to cementing their place near the head of the pack heading into the back half of the year.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva

Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva will stand across the Octagon from one another in the lightweight co-main event on Saturday.

It’s fitting that Tsarukyan debuted against Islam Makhachev, as it now feels like he’s filled the role vacated by the current champion as the nightmare matchup within the division that few people are eager to face. He was slated to face Renato Moicano back in April, but the bout was scratched after the Brazilian veteran was forced to withdraw due to an injury, leaving him to this weekend to make his first start of the year.