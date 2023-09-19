Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot

Each man has worked towards breaking into the Top 5 in the talent-rich 155-pound weight class, only to be rebuffed by one of the division’s best — Fiziev earlier this year at UFC 286 in London by BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje, and Gamrot last October in Abu Dhabi by Beneil Dariush. The former is looking to get back into the win column while the latter already did so with a hard-fought split decision win over Jalin Turner two weeks prior to Fiziev’s trip across the pond, and now they face off here in a five-round main event that should be electric for as long as it lasts.

Before the Top 10 lightweights take to the Octagon, a trio of talents at different stages of their careers will make the walk on Saturday night, two looking to build on recent positive results and the third aiming to recapture the spark that once made her one of the most intriguing prospects in the sport.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors in the latest edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Dan Ige