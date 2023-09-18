Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot

Top 15 featherweights occupy the co-main event slot on Saturday’s fight card as Bryce Mitchell returns against Dan Ige.

Though he lost to Brad Katona during their time on Season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter, Mitchell suffered his first loss in UFC competition last time out, running into the buzzsaw that is Ilia Topuria. After the bout, “Thug Nasty” voiced frustrations and pondered retirement, but has since refocused himself on making a run in the 145-pound weight class. Prior to the setback, the Arkansas native had earned six straight wins inside the Octagon, including back-to-back decision nods over veterans Andre Fili and Edson Barboza.

A long-time member of the Hawaiian contingent training at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Ige has used 2023 as a chance to remind people about his talents and where he fits in the featherweight hierarchy. He snapped a three-fight slide with a second-round knockout win over Damon Jackson on the first show of the year, and then followed it up with a unanimous decision victory over “The Tennessee Terminator” Nate Landwehr in June.

Saturday’s co-main is a meeting of top talents entering the Octagon from very different directions, as Mitchell is coming off a crushing defeat that had him questioning his future in the sport, while Ige is riding high after consecutive quality wins. Stylistically, this one could hinge on the Hawaiian’s ability to force Mitchell to strike, as well as how quickly he’s able to get back to his feet should the black belt grappler get him on the canvas.

