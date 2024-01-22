Dana White Talks UFC 297, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis & More

After the event, UFC CEO Dana White spoke with the media, leading off his press conference with the news that UFC 297 set the mark for the highest grossing event in Scotiabank Arena history.

He then jumped right into the drama surrounding the UFC middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. The fight was a close one, ending in a split decision victory for Du Plessis. White agreed that the fight was neck-and-neck and believed that the fight came down to the final round.

“I had it two to two going into the last round and I thought Strickland won the last round,” White told the media. “Guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way. It’s one of those tight fights.”