Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame Class Of 2024

Edgar made his professional MMA debut in 2005, winning his first six fights across four MMA promotions before joining UFC.

Edgar made his UFC debut on February 3, 2007, on the prelims of UFC® 67: ALL OR NOTHING, which took place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Edgar defeated Tyson Griffin via unanimous decision and earned his first “Fight of the Night” bonus during his debut inside the Octagon®.

Following the victory in his debut, Edgar would win five of his next six fights inside the Octagon, including impressive wins over former WEC lightweight champion Hermes Franca, and former UFC lightweight champion Sean Sherk, en route to earning a title shot against former UFC welterweight champion and then-UFC lightweight champion BJ Penn at UFC 112: INVINCIBLE.

UFC 112: INVINCIBLE, took place on April 10, 2010, and served as the mixed martial arts organization’s first-ever event in the Middle East. Edgar entered the fight as a +620 underdog against Penn, who recently broke the record for the most consecutive UFC lightweight title defenses in his most recent bout as the main event of UFC 107.

The co-main event matchup would go the distance, with Edgar pulling off the upset by winning on each of the judge’s scorecards. At the time, the win served as the largest championship underdog victory in UFC history (ranks 3rd today). His victory would also earn a nominee for “Best Upset of the Year” at the 2010 ESPY Awards.

Edgar and Penn would meet in an immediate rematch four months later at UFC 118: EDGAR vs. PENN 2 at TD Garden in Boston. This fight card made history as the first UFC event held in Massachusetts. Edgar would defeat Penn via unanimous decision to retain the UFC lightweight title.