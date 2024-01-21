 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | January 22 - January 29, 2024

Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
Jan. 21, 2024

ur library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.

THURSDAY JANUARY 25TH 2024
Fusion FC 71 (8pm ET / 5pm PT)
FFC kicks off its 2024 season, with a card that will include well-known South American MMA names such as "El Blessed" Roger Garcia, Pablo "El Mono" Pucci, Alvaro "El Patón" Vacacela and Yuri Neles, as well as the presence of former ONE Championship Alexey Liapunov.

SATURDAY JANUARY 27TH 2024
LFA 175 (9pm ET / 6pm PT)
MAIN EVENT: CHAMPION BRUNO LOPES vs. CHALLENGER MARCOS BRIGAGÃO LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD TITLE FIGHT LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS® GINÁSIO DO POLVILHO CAJAMAR, SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL

In the Main Event, current LFA Light-Heavyweight World Champion Bruno “Brunão” Lopes defends his title against top contender Marcos “Ironside” Brigagão.

SATURDAY JANUARY 27TH 2024
Hollywood Fight Nights: Trinidad vs Perez (10pm ET / 7pm PT)
Dricus Du Plessis Fight Libray

Retrace the steps of the South African sensation as he charted his path to becoming the newest UFC middleweight champion at UFC 297. See his complete fights against Robert Whittaker, Darren Till, Brad Tavares and many more.

Dana White's 2023 Honors
Dana White's 2023 President's Choice Awards | UFC…

Presented by Toyo Tires

Frankie Edgar reacts to his victory over Chad Mendes in their featherweight bout during the TUF Finale event inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame…

Frankie Edgar Will Be Inducted To The Modern Wing As A Member Of The Class Of 2024 

Gillian Robertson and Jasmine Jasudavicius attend a PWHL game in Toronto, Canada on January 17, 2024. (Photo by Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fighters Attend PWHL Game In Toronto Ahead Of UFC…

Robertson & Jasudavicius Had A Change Of Scenery A Few Days Away From Their Fights In Toronto

