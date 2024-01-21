This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | January 22 - January 29, 2024
Jan. 21, 2024
ur library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.
THURSDAY JANUARY 25TH 2024
Fusion FC 71 (8pm ET / 5pm PT)
FFC kicks off its 2024 season with a card that will include well-known South American MMA names such as "El Blessed" Roger Garcia, Pablo "El Mono" Pucci, Alvaro "El Patón" Vacacela and Yuri Neles, as well as former ONE Championship athlete Alexey Liapunov.
SATURDAY JANUARY 27TH 2024
LFA 175 (9pm ET / 6pm PT)
In the Main Event, current LFA Light-Heavyweight World Champion Bruno “Brunão” Lopes defends his title against top contender Marcos “Ironside” Brigagão.
SATURDAY JANUARY 27TH 2024
Hollywood Fight Nights: Trinidad vs Perez (10pm ET / 7pm PT)
