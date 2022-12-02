Clay Guida: Built To Last

Clay Guida battles Claudio Puelles of Peru in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

In terms of records, Guida’s name is all over the UFC’s books. He is tied for and will take sole possession of fifth most fights (33 before UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland). He ranks third all-time for total control time (2:26:30), fourth for top position time (1:45:22) and eighth for total fight time (6:14:36). He is already a Hall of Fame member for his wild fight against Diego Sanchez in 2009, which is one of those core memories for many athletes on the roster today.

It’s all part of the journey for Guida, however, and it’s a journey he seems unabashedly intent on continuing as he goes deeper into his 40s.

“I love the thrill of the hunt,” he said. “I love just getting out there and swinging for the fences. Biting down and just literally getting to break somebody’s will. There’s nothing like it. Some people call it barbaric. Call it what you want. It’s one of the fastest growing, coolest sports in the world, and I’m very blessed to be part of it.”

Guida also cites the camaraderie and travel opportunities as his favorite parts of competing at the highest levels. Nothing, however, replaces testing himself against the toughest guys possible.