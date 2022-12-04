The Octagon returned to the home of the NBA’s Magic and The Magic Kingdom for the first time in over four years on Saturday, touching down inside Amway Center in Orlando for a stacked card headlined by welterweight standouts Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.
Just as a day at Disney World is filled with excitement and builds to fireworks at the end of the night, so too did Saturday’s fight card.
Here’s a look at what transpired. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland Results
- Main Event: Stephen Thompson defeats Kevin Holland by TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4
- Co-Main Event: Rafael Dos Anjos defeats Bryan Barberena by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:20 of Round 2
- Matheus Nicolau defeats Matt Schnell by TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 2
- Sergei Pavlovich defeats Tai Tuivasa by KO (strikes) at 0:54 of Round 1
- Roman Dolidze defeats Jack Hermansson by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2
- Eryk Anders defeats Kyle Daukaus by TKO (strikes) at 2:45 of Round 2
- Phil Rowe defeats Niko Price by TKO (strikes) at 3:26 of Round 3
- Angela Hill defeats Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Clay Guida defeats Scott Holtzman by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Michael Johnson defeats Marc Diakiese by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Jonathan Pearce defeats Darren Elkins by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
- Natan Levy defeats Genaro Valdez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Francis Marshall defeats Marcelo Rojo by KO (right hook) at 1:14 of Round 2
- Yazmin Jauregui defeats Istela Nunes by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2
UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland Main Card
Despite being friendly and cordial all week, it didn’t stop Stephen Thompson and Holland from battering each other from pillar-to-post in Saturday’s main event.
Holland started well, hurting Thompson with a clean right hand to the forehead in the opening round, but from that point forward, the veteran welterweight contender took control, rallying back in the second and pulling away more and more with each passing minute. A fight that started off extremely close and competitive turned into a one-sided drubbing by “Wonderboy,” who had Holland in a bad way for the majority of the fourth round.
When Holland got back to his corner after the round, his head coach Kru Bob Perez stopped the fight, protecting his fighter.
This was a throwback effort from the 39-year-old Thompson, who snaps a two-fight skid with one of the best performances of his lengthy UFC career. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Rafael Dos Anjos defeats Bryan Barberena by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:20 of Round 2
Rafael Dos Anjos squeezed his way into the Top 5 on the UFC’s all-time wins list by collecting a second-round submission win over Bryan Barberena in Saturday’s co-main event.
The former lightweight champion played to his strengths on the canvas, taking “Bam Bam” to the canvas and hunting an arm triangle choke in the first. While he couldn’t find the finish, his edge on the ground was apparent, and early in the middle stanza, the Brazilian tripped Barberena away from the fence and got back to work.
While the American defended well initially, he gave up his back in an attempt to get back to his feet, and Dos Anjos pounced, climbing on his back and quickly attacking the neck. He didn’t even need to get his forearm under the neck — he simply clamped onto the neck and twisted, squeezing out a tap.
This was a record-setting effort all around for Dos Anjos, who passed Frankie Edgar for the most time spent in the Octagon along with earning his 21st UFC victory to climb into the Top 5.
Following the victory, “RDA” called for a date with Conor McGregor, citing the synergy of his lightweight title win over Donald Cerrone in Orlando six years ago in lobbying for the chance to face the notorious Irishman whenever he returns. | Official Scorecards
Matheus Nicolau defeats Matt Schnell by TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 2
Matheus Nicolau finally picked up the statement victory he's been missing to cement his standing as a flyweight contender.
The Brazilian stopped perennial tough out Matt Schnell in a clash of Top 10 fighters, dropping him in the first round with a clean left hand, and doing the same in the second. Schnell got back to his feet, but Nicolau quickly dropped him again, swarming for the finish.
Nicolau has now won all four of his fights since returning to the UFC and seven of his eight appearances in the Octagon overall. After three straight victories to start his return to the biggest stage in the sport, this was the kind of knockout finish the former Ultimate Fighter contestant and ascending flyweight talent needed to put himself in the title conversation. | Official Scorecards
Sergei Pavlovich defeats Tai Tuivasa by KO (strikes) at 0:54 of Round 1
Message sent!
Sergei Pavlovich stormed through Tai Tuivasa in Saturday’s heavyweight showdown, putting away the popular Australian in under a minute. A jab put Tuivasa on the deck to start, and when he tried to fire back in response, the hulking Russian simply picked his shots and put it on him.
This was an incredible performance from the ascending contender, who has now won five straight, all inside the opening five minutes, to push his record to 17-1 overall and put himself in the title conversation in the heavyweight division. | Official Scorecards
Roman Dolidze defeats Jack Hermansson by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2
Roman Dolidze made the absolute most of his short-notice opportunity against Jack Hermansson, finishing “The Joker” in the second round to pick up his third victory of the year and fourth straight win overall.
Hermansson seemed to be in control of the fight for the most part, using his off-rhythm striking to keep Dolidze off balance for much of the contest. But when the two spilled to the canvas midway through the second, the burly Georgian attacked off his back, locking up a calf slicer before forcing Hermansson onto his belly, where he could not escape.
Dolidze kept unloading and Hermansson had no outs, leaving referee Marc Goddard no choice but to step in and stop the fight.
This was an outstanding performance for Dolidze, who jumped in on short notice, replacing Derek Brunson, and should find his way into the Top 10 with this victory. | Official Scorecards
Eryk Anders defeats Kyle Daukaus by TKO (strikes) at 2:45 of Round 2
Eryk Anders turned in his best performance in years in Orlando, dialling up a second-round stoppage win over Kyle Daukaus on Saturday’s main card.
“Ya Boi” hurt Daukaus in the first, walking him down and putting him on the canvas with a clean shot in the pocket. From that point forward, every big shot he landed had a visible impact on Daukaus, who was returning after suffering multiple facial fractures in a fight in June.
A hard clash of heads late in the opening round certainly impacted things, but Anders came out in the second and stayed on the gas, making sure to put it on Daukaus and get him out of there.
This was an excellent performance from the former National champion linebacker and one-time middleweight contender. The victory snaps a two-fight slide for Anders and brings his record to even at 7-7 with one No Contest inside the Octagon. | Official Scorecards
Phil Rowe defeats Niko Price by TKO (strikes) at 3:26 of Round 3
Phil Rowe looked on the brink of being finished in the opening moments of the third round, but after weathering the storm, he rallied and stopped Niko Price to collect his third straight UFC victory.
The Orlando native got the better of things in the first, using his range and working behind clean strikes to keep Price at range. The second was a little closer, and Price came out like a marauder to start the third, hurting “The Fresh Prince” and emptying the tank as he chased a finish. When it didn’t materialize, Price was dead in the water and Rowe took aim.
A right hand started the finishing sequence and once Rowe recognized Price was hurt, he made sure to seal the deal. After losing his promotional debut, the DWCS graduate has now won three straight, all by stoppage, to establish himself as someone to keep close tabs on in the welterweight division in 2023 and beyond. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland Prelims
Angela Hill defeats Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Angela Hill turned in one of the best performances of her lengthy UFC career in Saturday’s penultimate prelim, taking the fight to Emily Ducote from the outset on the way to a unanimous decision victory.
The veteran was the quicker, sharper, more active fighter from the very beginning, swarming Ducote with a diverse mix of offensive attacks, everything connected by a clean jab and constant forward pressure. Hill flexed her Muay Thai skills at times, burying heavy knees into Ducote’s midsection and hitting elbows on the break, staying on top of the UFC sophomore every second of every round.
While Ducote had more success in the third, Hill remained the aggressor and closed things out with the same aggression and sharpness exhibited in the opening frame.
After dropping three straight and five of six not that long ago, Hill closes out 2022 on a two-fight winning streak to further solidify her place in the strawweight division. For Ducote, it’s a disappointing loss that should produce some teachable moments heading into her second year on the UFC roster. | Official Scorecards
Clay Guida defeats Scott Holtzman by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
If you didn’t know Guida and Holtzman were two of the elder statesmen of the lightweight division, you wouldn’t have known it from the way they got after it this weekend.
The veteran lightweights traded blows and attacks for 15 minutes, Holtzman the more athletic and explosive of two, which was countered by Guida's relentlessness and wrestling. While “Hot Sauce” landed clean singles, Guida threw back in combinations; power on the side of the former, volume clearly in favor of the latter.
Seemingly deadlocked heading into the third, Holtzman started well on the feet, only to have Guida turn to his wrestling, putting Holtzman on the canvas and in defensive spots down the stretch. When the judges’ scores were added up, it was “The Carpenter” that came out ahead.
Guida, who climbed into third place in UFC in terms of takedowns landed, moves to 38-22 in his career with the victory, while Holtzman falls to 14-6, wrapping up his career on a three-fight slide. | Official Scorecards
Michael Johnson defeats Marc Diakiese by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
In the first of two consecutive clashes between lightweight veterans, Michael Johnson and Marc Diakiese ran near level for 15 minutes, splitting the first two rounds and leaving the final five minutes to decide things. Neither man landed anything that shook the other, but Johnson was the fresher and more active of the two, leading to a victory on the scorecards.
Diakiese looked to wrestle right out of the chute, but Johnson sprawled well, showing this would be a striking battle throughout. After the Brit was more effective in the first, “The Menace” found his footing in the second, and out-worked Diakiese in the third.
It was a smooth, professional performance by the Ultimate Fighter alum, who moves to 2-1 in 2022, 13-14 in the UFC, and 22-18 overall for his career with the victory. | Official Scorecards
Jonathan Pearce defeats Darren Elkins by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Jonathan Pearce just keeps posting wins.
Since moving down to featherweight, the Contender Series graduate has earned five straight victories, adding to that total with a one-sided, dominant decision win over Darren Elkins on Saturday.
From start-to-finish, Pearce was two steps ahead of Elkins, hitting him with a front kick to the face right out of the gate that seemed to set the tone for the evening. While the veteran Elkins showed his trademark grit and resolve, Pearce put it on him, was never in any kind of danger, and continues to look very good in this 145-pound weight class.
The 30-year-old Fight Ready representative is now 5-0 in the division and 14-4 overall, while Elkins falls to 17-10 inside the Octagon. | Official Scorecards
Natan Levy defeats Genaro Valdez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
After a pair of second-round finishes to start the night, Natan Levy and Genaro Valdez wanted to use their full allotment of time to entertain the audience in Orlando, combining for a fun back-and-forth battle that covered every inch of the Octagon.
Levy started quickly, hurting Valdez multiple times in the opening stanza before the gritty Mexican started clawing back in the second. Deadlocked in the third, Levy timed a beautiful level change to put Valdez on the canvas and grab grappling control, slowing down the fight while doing very little with the position until hitting a belly-to-back suplex at the horn.
When the scores were tallied, Levy came out victorious, collecting his second straight UFC win. For Valdez, it’s a hard-fought loss and a second straight defeat to start his time competing in the Octagon. | Official Scorecards
Francis Marshall defeats Marcelo Rojo by KO (right hook) at 1:14 of Round 2
Now that’s how you make your UFC debut, young man!
Francis Marshall took the opening round to settle in and catch a couple elbows late, but in the second, the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate clipped Marcelo Rojo with a clean right hook that put him on the canvas. Marshall followed up with swiftness and the fight was waved off, sending the debuting fighting into celebration mode.
Just 23 years old, the Kurt Pellegrino protege remains unbeaten with the knockout win, moving his record to 7-0 while announcing himself as someone to watch in the featherweight division. | Official Scorecards
Yazmin Jauregui defeats Istela Nunes by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2
Yazmin Jauregui got dropped in the first round and it seemed to fire her up, as the unbeaten Mexican fighter came out and put Istela Nunes away in the second.
Jauregui made clear adjustments following the knockdown, controlling the remainder of the frame, and in the second, she took the fight to Nunes from the start and never let up. An early knockdown created a clinch situation, but after putting the Brazilian down a second time, the 25-year-old never allowed Nunes back up.
Just a blistering effort to start the evening and an outstanding showing from a tremendous prospect in Jauregui, who picked up her second UFC victory and 10th straight win overall. | Official Scorecards
