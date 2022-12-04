UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland Results 

The Octagon returned to the home of the NBA’s Magic and The Magic Kingdom for the first time in over four years on Saturday, touching down inside Amway Center in Orlando for a stacked card headlined by welterweight standouts Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.

Just as a day at Disney World is filled with excitement and builds to fireworks at the end of the night, so too did Saturday’s fight card.

Here’s a look at what transpired. | Official Scorecards