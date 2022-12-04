 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland, Live From The Amway Center In Orlando, Florida 
Dec. 4, 2022

UFC returned to Orlando, Florida, delivering an epic main event bout between former title challenger Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. Thompson showcased one of his most impressive performances to date, earning a fourth round TKO victory over Holland. In the co-main event, UFC veteran Rafael Dos Anjos dominated Bryan Barberena in his return to the welterweight division, stopping "Bam Bam" by submission in Round 2.  | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews 

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland Scorecards

Yazmin Jauregui vs Istela Nunes 

      Yazmin Jauregui defeats Istela Nunes by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2

      Yazmin Jauregui defeats Istela Nunes by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2 

       

      Marcelo Rojo vs Francis Marshall 

      Francis Marshall defeats Marcelo Rojo by KO (right hook) at 1:14 of Round 2

      Francis Marshall defeats Marcelo Rojo by KO (right hook) at 1:14 of Round 2 

       

      Natan Levy vs Genaro Valdez 

      Natan Levy defeats Genaro Valdez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

      Natan Levy defeats Genaro Valdez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) 

       

      Darren Elkins vs Jonathan Pearce 

      Jonathan Pearce defeats Darren Elkins by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

      Jonathan Pearce defeats Darren Elkins by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) 

       

      Michael Johnson vs Marc Diakiese 

      Michael Johnson defeats Marc Diakiese by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

      Michael Johnson defeats Marc Diakiese by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) 

       

      Clay Guida vs Scott Holtzman

      Clay Guida defeats Scott Holtzman by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

      Clay Guida defeats Scott Holtzman by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) 

       

      Angela Hill vs Emily Ducote 

      Angela Hill defeats Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

      Angela Hill defeats Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 

       

      Niko Price vs Phil Rowe 

      Phil Rowe defeats Niko Price by TKO (strikes) at 3:26 of Round 3

      Phil Rowe defeats Niko Price by TKO (strikes) at 3:26 of Round 3 

       

      Eryk Anders vs Kyle Daukaus 

      Eryk Anders defeats Kyle Daukaus by TKO (strikes) at 2:45 of Round 2

      Eryk Anders defeats Kyle Daukaus by TKO (strikes) at 2:45 of Round 2 

       

      Jack Hermansson vs Roman Dolidze 

      Official Result: Roman Dolidze defeats Jack Hermansson by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2

      Roman Dolidze defeats Jack Hermansson by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2 

       

      Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich

      Sergei Pavlovich defeats Tai Tuivasa by KO (strikes) at 0:54 of Round 1 

       

      Matheus Nicolau vs Matt Schnell

      Official Result: Matheus Nicolau defeats Matt Schnell by TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 2

      Matheus Nicolau defeats Matt Schnell by TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 2

       

      Co-Main Event: Bryan Barberena vs Rafael Dos Anjos 

      Rafael Dos Anjos defeats Bryan Barberena by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:20 of Round 2

      Rafael Dos Anjos defeats Bryan Barberena by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:20 of Round 2 

       

      Main Event: Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland

      Stephen Thompson defeats Kevin Holland by TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4

      Stephen Thompson defeats Kevin Holland by TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4 

      UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland took place live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on December 3, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

      :