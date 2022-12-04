Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland

UFC returned to Orlando, Florida, delivering an epic main event bout between former title challenger Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. Thompson showcased one of his most impressive performances to date, earning a fourth round TKO victory over Holland. In the co-main event, UFC veteran Rafael Dos Anjos dominated Bryan Barberena in his return to the welterweight division, stopping "Bam Bam" by submission in Round 2. | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews