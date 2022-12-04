Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland

UFC returned to Orlando, Florida, delivering an epic main event bout between former title challenger Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. Thompson showcased one of his most impressive performances to date, earning a fourth round TKO victory over Holland. In the co-main event, UFC veteran Rafael Dos Anjos dominated Bryan Barberena in his return to the welterweight division, stopping "Bam Bam" by submission in Round 2. | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland Scorecards
Yazmin Jauregui vs Istela Nunes
Official Result: Yazmin Jauregui defeats Istela Nunes by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
Marcelo Rojo vs Francis Marshall
Official Result: Francis Marshall defeats Marcelo Rojo by KO (right hook) at 1:14 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
Natan Levy vs Genaro Valdez
Official Result: Natan Levy defeats Genaro Valdez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
Darren Elkins vs Jonathan Pearce
Official Result: Jonathan Pearce defeats Darren Elkins by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
Michael Johnson vs Marc Diakiese
Official Result: Michael Johnson defeats Marc Diakiese by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
Clay Guida vs Scott Holtzman
Official Result: Clay Guida defeats Scott Holtzman by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
Angela Hill vs Emily Ducote
Official Result: Angela Hill defeats Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
Niko Price vs Phil Rowe
Official Result: Phil Rowe defeats Niko Price by TKO (strikes) at 3:26 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
Eryk Anders vs Kyle Daukaus
Official Result: Eryk Anders defeats Kyle Daukaus by TKO (strikes) at 2:45 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
Jack Hermansson vs Roman Dolidze
Official Result: Roman Dolidze defeats Jack Hermansson by TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich
Official Result: Sergei Pavlovich defeats Tai Tuivasa by KO (strikes) at 0:54 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
Matheus Nicolau vs Matt Schnell
Official Result: Matheus Nicolau defeats Matt Schnell by TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
Co-Main Event: Bryan Barberena vs Rafael Dos Anjos
Official Result: Rafael Dos Anjos defeats Bryan Barberena by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:20 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
Main Event: Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland
Official Result: Stephen Thompson defeats Kevin Holland by TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4 | Results, Highlights & Winner Interviews
UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland took place live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on December 3, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!