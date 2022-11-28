Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland

Tai Tuivasa of Australia walks to the Octagon before his heavyweight fight against Ciryl Gane of France during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich square off in a clash of Top 5 heavyweights looking to cement their positions in the division heading into the new year.

Tuivasa had his five-fight winning streak snapped last time out, yet he still likely gained ground in the division, as he went shot-for-shot with Ciryl Gane in Paris before ultimately landing on the wrong side of a third-round stoppage. The West Sydney representative has looked outstanding since returning from his one-year sabbatical following the first three losses of his career, and an expedient return to the win column here would keep him in line for another marquee matchup in the first half of 2023.

Over the last three years, Pavlovich has gone from intriguing prospect to potential title threat, posting four straight stoppage victories, including two this year. In March, the sculpted, athletic Russian ventured to London and stopped Shamil Abdurakhimov before following that up with a 55-second win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 277 in Dallas.

There is a great deal of uncertainty at the very top of the heavyweight division at the moment, but just beyond that, fighters like Gane and Curtis Blaydes are entrenched in their places just outside the title conversation at the moment. The winner of this one will stand alongside those two, while the vanquished fighter isn’t likely to be too far behind either.

