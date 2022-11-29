Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland

Five weeks after making his debut in this space ahead of his fight with Phil Hawes, Dolidze returns for a “this is your last chance” appearance after jumping into a short-notice fight with Jack Hermansson this weekend.

The Georgian middleweight is 11-1 overall and coming off the two best performances of his career — a first-round win over Hawes at the end of October where he wrenched the former Dana White's Contender Series winner’s knee before sending him crashing to defeat, and a 73-second finish of Kyle Daukaus in June. He has reasonable size for the division, has shown his fight-ending power of his last two starts, and is still putting all the pieces together, having only made the transition to mixed martial arts in 2016.

After debuting with an impressive finish at light heavyweight, Dolidze’s next three fights were all low-output grinds that went the distance, which left fans and media with certain ideas about the 34-year-old middleweight. He changed those perceptions with his win over Daukaus and showed it wasn’t a one-off with his dominant showing against Hawes, and now has the chance to catapult himself into contention if he can get past Hermansson this weekend in Orlando.

“The Joker” has settled in as the dangerous test hopefuls need to pass in order to climb into the top tier in the middleweight division. While he’s alternated wins and losses over his last seven outings, those three losses interspersed between those triumphs came against two title challengers and another top contender, Sean Strickland, in a narrow split decision defeat in February.

This is a big opportunity for Dolidze and the right kind of short-notice matchup to accept given his current run and station in the 185-pound ranks. A victory sends him into next year on a four-fight winning streak and mostly likely with a single digit next to his name, while few will fault him if he comes up short in a challenging assignment like this with limited time to prepare.

When you can land an assignment that is almost all upside, you take it, and now we wait and see if Dolidze can make the most of it this weekend.

