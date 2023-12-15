Andre Fili Chasing Consistency

A moment of silence, then we both laugh. No, the 33-year-old featherweight isn’t stepping into the Octagon for the first time on Saturday to face Brazil’s Lucas Almeida. But in announcing his 21st UFC fight on social media, Fili wrote that he was making his debut on December 16th.

So what’s the method to the madness?

Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

“I'm looking at this like 2.0,” Fili said. “This way that I'm going to fight in two weeks is something that people haven't seen from me yet. I've shown flashes of it, but I'm excited to have 15 minutes or less of perfect fighting, of capitalizing on the potential that I've shown before. And I’m at a place where I'm only 33, but I'm a decade into the UFC, and I have a lot of experience. I've had some high highs, some low lows, some high highs again, and I'm just ready to capitalize on this opportunity. We only get this one go-round, and I'm not happy with the way that my UFC career has gone thus far. I'm happy for it, I'm thankful for it, but I'm not happy about the way that I've fought. And I think being too concerned with the outcome and being too concerned with all these other things has stopped me from just letting go and fighting. And I'm excited to just let go and fight, find my flow early on, and just let it rip.”