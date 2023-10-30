UFC MONTHLY REPORT | OCTOBER 2023

After September marked the close of a 17-week run of events, October followed with three events — two at the UFC APEX - to end a four-game home stand in Las Vegas, and the annual trip to Abu Dhabi, where UFC 294 rocked Etihad Arena.

As has been the case all year, the events of the past month offered plenty of options to choose from when handing out this month’s hardware, though there were a couple obvious selections that will mostly garner serious consideration in the year-end awards races.

Here’s a look back at the high points from inside the Octagon in October in the latest edition of the Monthly Report.

Breakout Performance: Jonathan Martinez (UFC Vegas 81)