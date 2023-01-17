Yair Rodriguez Brings Joy, Toys, And Inspiration To Local Youth

“It was a pleasure to visit these kids and bringing joy to the newer generation because they are the future of Mexico,” said Rodriguez. “Thank you to Fundación for hosting me for this event, and I look forward to doing more community activations like this throughout Mexico in the future.”

Founded in 2012, Fundación Corazón de Niña is a national Mexican non-profit organization with the mission of protecting and empowering the most disadvantaged children and youth of Mexico. Fundación’s campus serves as a sanctuary for children and youth rescued from high-risk situations in Mexico.

“El Pantera’s visit to our campus was a truly inspirational experience and blessing for us all,” said Melissa Canez, President of Fundación Corazón de Niña. “Yair is a sensational young man who has a sincere interest in helping underprivileged children in his native Mexico. His message to our youth, one of perseverance and resilience, was of great impact for them and something they needed to hear from someone who rose from humble beginnings to become a role model.”