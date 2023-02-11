 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 221 event at Perth Arena on February 11, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, Live From RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia
Feb. 11, 2023

The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its historic return to Australia on Sunday, February 12, with UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs. VOLKANOVSKI booked for Perth’s RAC Arena.

ORDER UFC 284 NOW! 

Australia’s UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 Men’s Pound-for Pound, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will take on newly crowned UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a five round championship bout. For the co-main event, top UFC featherweights Yair “El Pantera” Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will compete for the interim UFC featherweight title, with the winner taking on UFC featherweight champ, Volkanovski, at a later date.

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Interviews & More 

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Scorecards 

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Elves Brener  

      Elves Brenner defeats Zubaira Tukhugov by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

      Elves Brener (29-28, 30-27) defeats Zubaira Tukhugov (29-28) by Split Decision. | Results, Interviews & More 

       

      Shane Young vs Blake Bilder 

      Blake Bilder (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Shane Young by Unanimous Decision

      Blake Bilder (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Shane Young by Unanimous Decision | Results, Interviews & More 

       

      Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed 

      Loma Lookboonmee defeats Elise Reed by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 0:44 of Round 2.

      Loma Lookboonmee defeats Elise Reed by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 0:44 of Round 2. | Results, Interviews & More 

       

      Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis 

      Jack Jenkins (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Don Shainis by Unanimous Decision

      Jack Jenkins (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Don Shainis by Unanimous Decision | Results, Interviews & More 

       

      Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado 

      Jamie Mullarkey (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Francisco Prado by Unanimous Decision.

      Jamie Mullarkey (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Francisco Prado by Unanimous Decision. | Results, Interviews & More 

       

      Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues  

      Kleydson Rodrigues defeats Shannon Ross by TKO (strikes) at 0:59 of Round 1

      Kleydson Rodrigues defeats Shannon Ross by TKO (strikes) at 0:59 of Round 1 | Results, Interviews & More 

       

      Josh Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan 

      Joshua Culibao defeats Melsik Baghdasaryan by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:02 of Round 2

      Josh Culibao defeats Melsik Baghdasaryan by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:02 of Round 2 | Results, Interviews & More 

       

      Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas 

      Modestas Bukauskas (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Tyson Pedro by Unanimous Decision

      Modestas Bukauskas (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Tyson Pedro by Unanimous Decision | Results, Interviews & More 

       

      Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield 

      Jimmy Crute (29-27) and Alonzo Menifield (28-28, 28-28) battle to a Majority Draw.

      Jimmy Crute (29-27) and Alonzo Menifield (28-28, 28-28) fight to a Majority Draw. | Results, Interviews & More 

       

      Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter 

      Justin Tafa defeats Parker Porter by KO (left hand) at 1:06 of Round 1

      Justin Tafa defeats Parker Porter by KO (left hand) at 1:06 of Round 1 | Results, Interviews & More 

       

      Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown 

      Jack Della Maddalena defeats Randy Brown by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:13 of Round 1

      Jack Della Maddalena defeats Randy Brown by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:13 of Round 1 | Results, Interviews & More 

       

      Co-Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett 

       

      Yair Rodriguez defeats Josh Emmett by Submission (triangle choke) at 4:19 of Round 2

      Yair Rodriguez defeats Josh Emmett by Submission (triangle choke) at 4:19 of Round 2 | Results, Interviews & More 

       

      Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 

      Islam Makhachev (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) defeats Alexander Volkanovski by Unanimous Decision.

      Islam Makhachev (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) defeats Alexander Volkanovski by Unanimous Decision. | Results, Interviews & More 

      Don't miss a moment of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order The PPV Today! 

      Tags
      winners
      Live Results
      fight results
      judges scorecards
      official scorecards
      UFC 284
      :
      UFC Performance Institute
      Announcements

      UFC Announces Major Expansion In Mexico

      UFC To Open Performance Institute In Mexico City To Develop And Support MMA Athletes From Latin America

      More
      Alex Volkanovski UFC featherweight champion poses with his Championship Belt at Matagarup Bridge during a media opportunity promoting UFC 284 on October 11, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Zuffa LLC)
      Fight Coverage

      Public Events Schedule | UFC 284: Makhachev vs…

      Two Champions Squaring Off For The Lightweight Title Top A Stacked Card For UFC's Return To Australia at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski. Don't Miss A Single Event In Perth

      More
      Champ Alexander Volkanovski trains for five rounds and travels in style.
      Embedded

      UFC 284 Embedded | All Episodes

      Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski In Perth, Western Australia On February 11, 2023 

      More
      :