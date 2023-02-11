Official Scorecards | UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its historic return to Australia on Sunday, February 12, with UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs. VOLKANOVSKI booked for Perth’s RAC Arena.

ORDER UFC 284 NOW!

Australia’s UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 Men’s Pound-for Pound, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will take on newly crowned UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a five round championship bout. For the co-main event, top UFC featherweights Yair “El Pantera” Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will compete for the interim UFC featherweight title, with the winner taking on UFC featherweight champ, Volkanovski, at a later date.

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Interviews & More