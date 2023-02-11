Official Scorecards | UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Announcements
The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its historic return to Australia on Sunday, February 12, with UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs. VOLKANOVSKI booked for Perth’s RAC Arena.
Australia’s UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 Men’s Pound-for Pound, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will take on newly crowned UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a five round championship bout. For the co-main event, top UFC featherweights Yair “El Pantera” Rodríguez and Josh Emmett will compete for the interim UFC featherweight title, with the winner taking on UFC featherweight champ, Volkanovski, at a later date.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Interviews & More
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Scorecards
Zubaira Tukhugov vs Elves Brener
Elves Brener (29-28, 30-27) defeats Zubaira Tukhugov (29-28) by Split Decision. | Results, Interviews & More
Shane Young vs Blake Bilder
Blake Bilder (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Shane Young by Unanimous Decision | Results, Interviews & More
Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed
Loma Lookboonmee defeats Elise Reed by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 0:44 of Round 2. | Results, Interviews & More
Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis
Jack Jenkins (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Don Shainis by Unanimous Decision | Results, Interviews & More
Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado
Jamie Mullarkey (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Francisco Prado by Unanimous Decision. | Results, Interviews & More
Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues
Kleydson Rodrigues defeats Shannon Ross by TKO (strikes) at 0:59 of Round 1 | Results, Interviews & More
Josh Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan
Josh Culibao defeats Melsik Baghdasaryan by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:02 of Round 2 | Results, Interviews & More
Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas
Modestas Bukauskas (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Tyson Pedro by Unanimous Decision | Results, Interviews & More
Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield
Jimmy Crute (29-27) and Alonzo Menifield (28-28, 28-28) fight to a Majority Draw. | Results, Interviews & More
Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter
Justin Tafa defeats Parker Porter by KO (left hand) at 1:06 of Round 1 | Results, Interviews & More
Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown
Jack Della Maddalena defeats Randy Brown by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:13 of Round 1 | Results, Interviews & More
Co-Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett
Yair Rodriguez defeats Josh Emmett by Submission (triangle choke) at 4:19 of Round 2 | Results, Interviews & More
Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) defeats Alexander Volkanovski by Unanimous Decision. | Results, Interviews & More
