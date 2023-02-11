UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Results

Back in Australia for the first time since establishing a new UFC attendance record at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Saturday’s highly anticipated UFC 284 pay-per-view at RAC Arena in Perth exceeded all expectations.

The crowd was in full throat from the outset and the athletes responded with dynamic efforts from start to finish, culminating in a pair of captivating championship battles.

Here’s a look at how things played out inside the Octagon at UFC 284. | Official Scorecards