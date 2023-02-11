Announcements
Back in Australia for the first time since establishing a new UFC attendance record at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Saturday’s highly anticipated UFC 284 pay-per-view at RAC Arena in Perth exceeded all expectations.
The crowd was in full throat from the outset and the athletes responded with dynamic efforts from start to finish, culminating in a pair of captivating championship battles.
Here’s a look at how things played out inside the Octagon at UFC 284. | Official Scorecards
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Results
- Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
- Yair Rodriguez defeats Josh Emmett by submission (triangle choke) at 4:19 of Round 2
- Jack Della Maddalena defeats Randy Brown by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13 of Round 1
- Justin Tafa defeats Parker Porter by KO (left hand) at 1:06 of Round 1
- Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield battle to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)
- Joshua Culibao defeats Melsik Baghdasaryan by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:02 of Round 2
- Kleydson Rodrigues defeats Shannon Ross by TKO (strikes) at 0:59 of Round 1
- Jamie Mullarkey defeats Francisco Prado by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Jack Jenkins defeats Don Shainis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Loma Lookboonmee defeats Elise Reed by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:44 of Round 2
- Blake Bilder defeats Shane Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Elves Brenner defeats Zubaira Tukhugov by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Main Card Fight Results
Main Event: Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
Islam Makhachev called his shot and followed through, venturing to Perth, Australia and defeating pound-for-pound king and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to successfully defend his lightweight title for the first time.
The surging Russian standout showed his skills on the feet through the first three rounds, spending long stretches of the initial 15 minutes trading with Volkanovski and getting the better of the exchanges. While “Alexander the Great" had success of his own and showed an impressive ability to contend with Makhachev’s takedown attempts, the lightweight champ was just too much.
In the fourth, Makhachev timed a perfect level change that resulted in his climbing onto Volkanovski’s back and staying there for the duration of the frame. In the final frame, Volkanovski tried his damnedest to rally and finish, taking the fight to Makhachev and hurting him with a left hand late, finishing the bout in top position, much to the delight of the capacity crowd in Perth.
Makhachev earned the unanimous decision win and successfully defended his title, but Volkanovski lost nothing in going 25 minutes with the lightweight ruler.
This was an incredible fight between two standout talents, and it’s going to be amazing seeing them continue to lord over their respective weight classes going forward. | Official Scorecards
Yair Rodriguez defeats Josh Emmett by submission (triangle choke) at 4:19 of Round 2
Yair Rodriguez is your interim UFC featherweight champion!
Nine years after making his promotional debut and after years of being forecasted to wear championship gold, “El Pantera” put together his most impressive performance to date in the biggest moment of his career.
The 30-year-old Mexican standout took the fight to Josh Emmett in the opening stanza, battering the Team Alpha Male representative with punishing body kicks and clean, varied strikes. While Emmett dropped Rodriguez with a power shot towards the end of the first, Rodriguez defended well and worked back to his feet.
He hurt Emmett early in the second, picking his spots and bashing home powerful blows before connecting with a flying knee that sent Vaseline flying off Emmett’s head. Though the American contender used it to put Rodriguez on the canvas, the dynamic athlete from Chihuahua used it to set up and lock up a triangle choke, forcing Emmett to tap.
This was an incredible performance from Rodriguez — a stylish, punishing, impressive effort from a fighter that was long expected to be in this position. It’s an outstanding victory, and now Rodriguez will wait to see what transpires in the main event in order to see what comes next. | Official Scorecards
Jack Della Maddalena defeats Randy Brown by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13 of Round 1
Jack Della Maddalena continues to roll!
The local boy picked up his fourth consecutive first-round stoppage win since landing in the UFC, dropping Randy Brown with a looping right hand along the fence before following him to the canvas and eventually sinking in the fight-ending rear-naked choke.
Last year’s “Rookie of the Year” in the UFC after registering a trio of first-round finishes, the 26-year-old Australian has quickly established himself as a real threat in the 170-pound weight class. Brown entered on a four-fight winning streak, and Della dispatched him as soon as the opportunity presented itself.
This was a massive effort for the hometown fighters, who could find himself with a number next to his name when the rankings update next week. | Official Scorecards
Justin Tafa defeats Parker Porter by KO (left hand) at 1:06 of Round 1
How’s about a walk-off win?
Justin Tafa made his promotional debut the last time the UFC ventured to Australia, suffering a first-round knockout loss to Morgan De Castro. Saturday, the powerful heavyweight made his return after more than a year away, collecting a one-shot knockout win over Parker Porter.
The quiet “Bad Man” connected on a sharp left hand as the two traded in tight and Porter went down in a heap. Tafa looked at his felled opponent, knew it was done, and celebrated in the cage.
He’s still in the early days of his MMA career, but Tafa has heaps of power and has now earned consecutive first-round stoppage wins as he looks to make real moves in the heavyweight division. | Official Scorecards
Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield battle to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)
What started as an all-action back-and-forth turned into a war of attrition to open the main card, as Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield somehow went the distance to kick off the pay-per-view.
Crute wrestled well early, but couldn’t keep Menifield grounded or find a finish. When they clambered back to their feet, the American put hands on the Australian, landing big power shots that left Crute looking primed to be finished. The order of things flipped in the second, with Menifield landing well early and Crute being able to wrestle and hunt for a choke to finish.
In the third, Crute got in on a takedown attempt, prompting Menifieild grab a fistful of fence, prompting referee Marc Goddard to pause the action and take a point for the blatant foul. The returning Australian eventually put Menifield on his back in the center of the Octagon, securing top position, hunting for submissions, and ending the fight in control.
With the first two rounds featuring back-and-forth action and the third including a point deduction, the scores were primed to be all over the place. When the totals were tallied, the result was a majority draw, leaving both men talking about running it back at a future date. | Official Scorecards
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Prelim Fight Results
Modestas Bukauskas defeats Tyson Pedro by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Many expected the final preliminary card fight to be a rock’em sock’em dust-up with a high likelihood to end early. Instead, Tyson Pedro and Modestas Bukauskas showed a tremendous amount of respect for each other’s power, battling for the full 15 minutes in a close, competitive fight.
Pedro had his best success in the opening round, taking Bukauskas to the canvas, looking to advance positions and hunt for submissions. The returning “Baltic Gladiator” did well to get back to his feet and land the better shots on the feet, with the two men running close to level for much of the next two rounds. Both landed here and there, but neither scored anything that really stood out, sending the fight to the judges to decide.
When the scores were added up, it was Bukauskas who landed on the happy side of the split decision verdict, snapping a three-fight skid in the Octagon while picking up a third win in four months. For Pedro, the loss halts a tidy two-fight winning streak and drops his record to 5-4 under the UFC banner. | Official Scorecards
Joshua Culibao defeats Melsik Baghdasaryan by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:02 of Round 2
Josh Culibao sent the crowd at RAC Arena into hysterics, rallying from a gnarly accidental low blow late in the first to collect a third consecutive UFC victory with an impressive second-round submission win over Melsik Baghdasaryan.
Late in the opening stanza, Culibao got hit with a spinning back kick below the belt that clearly had a considerable impact on the Australian featherweight. But he came back in the second and dropped Baghdasaryan with a jab, jumping on the neck in the transition before even looking to get his hooks set. After adjusting his grip and getting his hooks sunk in, Culibao squeezed out a tap from Baghdasaryan.
That’s three straight wins and a four-fight unbeaten streak for the 28-year-old, who dropped his debut up a division and hasn’t tasted defeat since. On the other side, it’s a tough loss for the returning Baghdasaryan, who looked sharp over the first five minutes and simply got caught. | Official Scorecards
Kleydson Rodrigues defeats Shannon Ross by TKO (strikes) at 0:59 of Round
Kleydson Rodrigues looked like an absolute buzzsaw on Saturday night, running through Shannon Ross in just 59 seconds.
The Brazilian landed a spinning back kick almost immediately and then continued to pressure, swarming Ross with a bushel of attacks that left him hurt, covering up, and with no place to go. Rodrigues unleashed a torrent of punches that prompted referee Matt Wynne to step in and halt the action, giving the young DWCS grad an impressive finish in his first UFC victory.
This was the third fastest stoppage of the year and the eighth win in 10 appearances for the 27-year-old Brazilian, who looks like he could be a problem in the 125-pound weight class in the coming years. | Official Scorecards
Jamie Mullarkey defeats Francisco Prado by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Saturday night, Jamie Mullarkey showed that there is no substitute for experience, especially inside the Octagon, fighting a smart, tactical fight to earn a unanimous decision win over young newcomer Francisco Prado.
The Australian lightweight wisely timed a level-change in the first, putting the 20-year-old on his back and keeping him there for the duration of the round, landing two elbows that opened up the debuting Argentine. In the second, Mullarkey controlled the distance with his striking, landing a left hand that straightened up Prado late in the frame, working smartly from range over the final five minutes to cruise to victory.
After suffering setbacks in each of his first two UFC appearances, the 28-year-old Mullarkey has now earned consecutive victories inside the Octagon and wins in four of his last five outings overall. For Prado, this is a learning experience and an opportunity to grow as going forward. | Official Scorecards
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Early Prelim Fight Results
Jack Jenkins defeats Don Shainis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
The first Australian to hit the Octagon on Saturday, Jack Jenkins got the host nation on the board early, collecting a unanimous decision win over tough American Don Shainis.
Round ine was contested exclusively on the feet, with Jenkins battering Shainis’ lead calf with a series of kicks while mixing things up with his hands. In the second, the Australian newcomer showed more of his grappling game, taking Shainis to the deck and scrambling well when the New England native worked to top position. In the third, “Phar Jack” successfully put Shainis back on the canvas and controlled him there for the duration, peppering with shots and doing enough to ride out the position.
It’s a good debut win for Jenkins, who has now won eight straight overall and kicks off his UFC career with solid effort from start to finish. | Official Scorecards
Loma Lookboonmee defeats Elise Reed by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:44 of Round 2
Loma Lookboonmee is continuing to improve and show new wrinkles to her game, earning a second-round submission win over Elise Reed on Saturday night.
The Thai prospect was getting the better of things on the feet in the early stages of the contest, smashing heavy kicks into the outside of Reed’s lead leg and busting her nose before getting inside and hitting a toss takedown. Reed did well to quickly sweep to top position and controlled the remainder of the frame from Lookboonmee’s back, working to bring things level between the two.
But early in the second, Lookboonmee elevated Reed, threw her to the canvas, and instantly climbed on her back, sinking in her hooks and securing the finish.
This was an outstanding effort for the 27-year-old, who arrived in the UFC with four MMA appearances under her belt. She’s gone 5-2 in her first seven trips into the Octagon and has now earned consecutive victories, showing she’s a name to track in the strawweight division going forward. | Official Scorecards
Blake Bilder defeats Shane Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Blake Bilder cranked up the volume and pace in the final half of the third round, seizing control of a competitive fight with Shane Young to claim a victory in his UFC debut.
The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate controlled more than half of the opening round on the canvas, dragging Young to the canvas and having more success overall before the local veteran seemingly drew level by landing the better shots in the second. After running level to start the third, Bilder found another gear, stinging Young with a series of left hands and crisp shots that opened a cut on the New Zealander’s forehead and likely swung the fight in his favor.
All three judges gave the fight to Bilder, with the American advancing to 8-0-1 overall with the victory. | Official Scorecards
Elves Brenner defeats Zubaira Tukhugov by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
We had ourselves an upset and a controversial decision right out of the chute, as Elves Brener up-ended veteran Zubaira Tukhugov in the opening bout of the evening.
The Brazilian newcomer showed he belonged, having success over the opening two minutes of the contest and doing his best to run level with the Russian veteran throughout. His output waned as the fight progressed, but Tukhugov never really did enough to distance himself from his less experienced foe, leading to the fight going the distance and the judges being called upon to decide the outcome.
To the surprise of many, Brenner landed on the happy side of the split decision verdict, with one official seeing all three rounds in his favor. It’s a quality effort for the debuting talent, even if you disagree with the decision. | Official Scorecards
