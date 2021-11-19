 Skip to main content
Results

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 19, 2021

UFC® returns to UFC APEX with a showcase matchup in the women’s bantamweight division as No. 7 ranked contender Ketlen Vieira takes on No. 8 Miesha Tate. In the co-main event, welterweight grappling specialists lock horns as No. 6 ranked contender Michael Chiesa looks to derail No. 13 Sean Brady.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VIEIRA vs. TATE will take place Saturday, November 20 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT and the main card at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Official Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira (136) vs Miesha Tate (135.5)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs Sean Brady (170.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (135.5) vs Kyung Ho Kang (136)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Joanne Wood (126) vs Taila Santos (125.5)

Watch It All Saturday On ESPN+. Prelims Get Underway 3pm/12pm ETPT

Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant (135.5) vs Adrian Yanez (135)

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini (145) vs Tucker Lutz (145.5)

Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia (155) vs Natan Levy (154)

Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs Loopy Godinez (115.5)

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs Fares Ziam (156)    

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Every Fight, Broken Down | Main Event Preview | Miesha Tate's Road To Gold | Ketlen Vieira Ready For War | Fighters On The Rise | Luana Pinheiro | Miesha Tate Sits Down With Megan Olivi | DWCS Graduates: Adrian Yanez

Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (126) vs Aoriqileng (126)

Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145) vs Sean Soriano (146)

Strawweight Bout: Luana Pinheiro (116) vs Sam Hughes (115.5)

Tags
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
UFC Vegas 43
Glover Teixeira of Brazil celebrates after his victory over Jan Blachowicz of Poland in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30 2021 in Yas Island Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

UFC 267 | Fight Motion

Fight Motion for UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira, Live From The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi On October 30, 2021.

Watch the Video
Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan & Jon Anik at UFC 268
Highlights

UFC 268 | From The Booth

Relive The Magic Event Through The Eyes Of Commentators Jon Anik, Joe Rogan & Daniel Cormier

Watch the Video
Announcements

Bruised | Halle Berry | Official Trailer

Valentina Shevchenko Appears In The Directorial Debut Of Halle Berry, Available Now On Netflix

Watch the Video