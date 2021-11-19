Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate

Fight Coverage
UFC® returns to UFC APEX with a showcase matchup in the women’s bantamweight division as No. 7 ranked contender Ketlen Vieira takes on No. 8 Miesha Tate. In the co-main event, welterweight grappling specialists lock horns as No. 6 ranked contender Michael Chiesa looks to derail No. 13 Sean Brady.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VIEIRA vs. TATE will take place Saturday, November 20 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT and the main card at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Official Weigh-In Results
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira (136) vs Miesha Tate (135.5)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs Sean Brady (170.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (135.5) vs Kyung Ho Kang (136)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Joanne Wood (126) vs Taila Santos (125.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant (135.5) vs Adrian Yanez (135)
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini (145) vs Tucker Lutz (145.5)
Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia (155) vs Natan Levy (154)
Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs Loopy Godinez (115.5)
Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs Fares Ziam (156)
Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (126) vs Aoriqileng (126)
Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145) vs Sean Soriano (146)
Strawweight Bout: Luana Pinheiro (116) vs Sam Hughes (115.5)
