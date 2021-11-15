Ketlen Vieira Ready For War

For Ketlen Vieira, hearing ring announcer Joe Martinez declare the judges scored her most recent appearance in favor of her opponent, Yana Kunitskaya, made her appreciative and even more focused.

“In my eyes and in the eyes of my coaches, the victory was ours,” began the Brazilian bantamweight contender, who returns to action Saturday night in a main event showdown with former champion Miesha Tate. “I dominated the first and last rounds, but unfortunately, I may have left openings for the judges’ interpretations, and that cost me the fight.

“But I always take everything that happens in my life as a lesson, and I can only thank Yana Kunitskaya for that lesson because you can be sure that in that regard, I won’t make that mistake again.

“I want to say thanks for all of the struggles,” she added. “Every athlete who has beaten me has actually been a great teacher for me.”

Hearing her say “every athlete” that way makes it sound like there are a smattering of competitors in the 135-pound ranks that have gotten the best of the 30-year-old, but in actuality, there have only been two — Kunitskaya in February, and Irene Aldana at the close of 2019 in Vieira’s first fight back following major knee surgery.

Prior to that contest at UFC 245, the Nova Uniao product who holds black belts in both judo and Brazilian jiu jitsu had been perfect through 10 fights, earning four victories in as many appearances inside the Octagon to establish herself as a legitimate contender in the bantamweight division. Some may argue that she no longer carries that designation, but an 11-2 record with prior victories over Sara McMann and Cat Zingano, plus this weekend’s pending date with Tate, paint a different picture.

Originally scheduled to take place in mid-October, the critical bantamweight pairing was pushed back to this weekend after Tate tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of September. The former champion returned to action for the first time in more than four years in the summer, collecting a third-round stoppage win over the retiring Marion Reneau, and looked good doing it.