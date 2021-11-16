Luana Pinheiro Is Ready For Any Challenge

“I was feeling great; I had the best camp of my life and I was showing it during that fight,” said Pinheiro, reflecting on her debut bout with Randa Markos in May.

The Brazilian newcomer controlled things in the early going, dictating the tempo of the fight and terms of the engagement. She used her strength and judo background to control the clinch exchanges and flip the Canadian veteran to the canvas, showing the kind of smoothness and comfort rarely displayed by someone the first time they compete inside the UFC cage.

She flashed solid striking too, taking Markos off her feet with a low kick early in the contest and attacking with combinations when the two traded blows on the feet. But late in the opening round, after Pinheiro deposited Markos on the canvas for a fifth time, the Canadian looked to kick away and create space, connecting with a hard kick that sent the Brazilian tumbling back to the canvas.

Don't Miss Any Of Saturday's Action On ESPN+

“Everything went the way I was expecting,” Pinheiro said of her debut as she readies to make her sophomore appearance inside the Octagon this weekend opposite Sam Hughes. “I was winning the fight until she did something outside the rules.

“But the Markos fight is in the past,” she added. “She was DQ’ed for a good reason and deserved the loss. I studied it, learned from this fight, and I am ready to face another opponent.”

View The Entire UFC Fight Night: Viera vs Tate

While it’s certainly the right approach to take and Pinheiro has put the incident and the fight as a whole in her rear-view mirror, it’s still not the way anyone would like their UFC debut to play out or how she envisioned collecting her first UFC win.